June 6, 2022 / 1:14 PM

'Shadow and Bone' stars tease love, heartbreak in Season 2

By Annie Martin
Ben Barnes plays General Kirigan on the Netflix series "Shadow and Bone." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Shadow and Bone stars say to expect love and heartbreak in Season 2.

Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Ben Barnes, Lewis Tan and other cast members appeared in a video released Monday during the Netflix Geeked Week fan event.

The stars of Shadow and Bone confirmed that production has wrapped on Season 2 and were asked to describe the season in three words.

"Love, power, heartbreak," Renaux, who plays Mal Oretsev, said.

"Heartrending. Heart-pounding. Swashbuckling," Tan, who will portray Tolya Yul-Bataar in the new season, added.

"Full of love," Li, who stars as Alina Starkov, answered.

"Bigger, bolder, and badder," Barnes, who plays General Aleksander Kirigan/The Darkling, said.

The cast members were then asked to describe their character in Season 2 in one word.

"Angry," Barnes said.

"Traumatized, but also the best?" Carter, who portrays Kaz Brekker, added.

Shadow and Bone is based on the Shadow of Bone book series and Six of Crows novels by Leigh Bardugo. The series follows Alina Starkov (Li), an orphan and soldier who discovers she is a Grisha, a human with the ability to manipulate matter.

Shadow and Bone premiered on Netflix in April 2021. The streaming service has yet to announce a release date for Season 2.

