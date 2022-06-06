Trending
June 6, 2022 / 12:45 PM

'The Midnight Club' toasts the 'seen or unseen' in teaser for Netflix series

By Annie Martin

June 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Midnight Club.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the horror-mystery series Monday.

The Midnight Club is based on the Christopher Pike novel of the same name. The TV adaptation hails from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong.

The series follows the Midnight Club, a group of eight young people at a mysterious manor who meet each night to tell sinister stories and look for signs of the supernatural from beyond.

The teaser trailer shows the Midnight Club toast "To those before / To those after / To us now / And to those beyond / Seen or unseen / Here but not here."

Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter, Sauriyan Sapkota and Heather Langenkamp star.

The Midnight Club premieres Oct. 7 on Netflix.

