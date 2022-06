1/5

Olivia Rodrigo is a newly minted MTV Movie and TV Award winner. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Pop music star Olivia Rodrigo and actor Daniel Radcliffe were early winners at the MTV Movie and TV Awards ceremony in Santa Monica Sunday. Rodrigo won for Best Music Documentary for Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U and Radcliffe was named Best Villain for The Lost City. Advertisement

Loki star Sophia DiMartino also earned the accolade for Breakthrough Performance.

Vanessa Hudgens is hosting the event where Jack Black will be honored with the previously announced Comedic Genius Award and Jennifer Lopez will be presented with the Generation Award.

Lopez also picked up the competitive prize for Best Song for "On My Way (Marry Me)."