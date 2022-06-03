HBO Max's 'Raised by Wolves' canceled after two seasons

June 3 (UPI) -- Ridley Scott's Raised by Wolves series at HBO Max has been canceled after just two seasons.

"While we are not proceeding with a third season of Raised by Wolves, we are beyond grateful to the stellar cast and crew, our creators Aaron Guzikowski, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, and the entire team at Scott Free Productions, for their beautiful artistry and unique ability to immerse fans into the world of Kepler-22b," HBO Max said in a statement to Variety and Deadline on Friday.

Originally ordered to series at WarnerMedia-owned cable channel TNT in 2018 before shifting to HBO Max ahead of its series premiere in September 2020, the sci-fi drama show focuses on two androids tasked with raising human children on the mysterious exoplanet Kepler-22b after Earth was destroyed by a great war.

As the expanding colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the humans' beliefs is a dangerous and difficult task.

When Raised by Wolves was renewed for a second season shortly after its premiere, HBO Max said the show was its top-performing original series since the platform's launch four months prior. Season 2 of the series premiered Feb. 3.

Advertisement A few sentimental moments. #RaisedByWolvesMax pic.twitter.com/nouSHHXqbG— Raised by Wolves on HBO Max (@RaisedWolvesMAX) March 22, 2022

The shows stars Amanda Collin as Mother, Abubakar Salim as Father, Travis Fimmel as Marcus, Niamh Algar as Sue and Kim Engelbrecht as Decima.

Raised by Wolves was created by Guzikowski, who serves as executive producer alongside Scott, Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Adam Kolbrenner and Mark Huffam. Scott directed the first two episodes of Season 1, marking his television series directorial debut for American audiences.