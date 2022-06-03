Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 3, 2022 / 10:17 PM

HBO Max's 'Raised by Wolves' canceled after two seasons

By Connor Grott

June 3 (UPI) -- Ridley Scott's Raised by Wolves series at HBO Max has been canceled after just two seasons.

"While we are not proceeding with a third season of Raised by Wolves, we are beyond grateful to the stellar cast and crew, our creators Aaron Guzikowski, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, and the entire team at Scott Free Productions, for their beautiful artistry and unique ability to immerse fans into the world of Kepler-22b," HBO Max said in a statement to Variety and Deadline on Friday.

Advertisement

Originally ordered to series at WarnerMedia-owned cable channel TNT in 2018 before shifting to HBO Max ahead of its series premiere in September 2020, the sci-fi drama show focuses on two androids tasked with raising human children on the mysterious exoplanet Kepler-22b after Earth was destroyed by a great war.

As the expanding colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the humans' beliefs is a dangerous and difficult task.

When Raised by Wolves was renewed for a second season shortly after its premiere, HBO Max said the show was its top-performing original series since the platform's launch four months prior. Season 2 of the series premiered Feb. 3.

The shows stars Amanda Collin as Mother, Abubakar Salim as Father, Travis Fimmel as Marcus, Niamh Algar as Sue and Kim Engelbrecht as Decima.

Raised by Wolves was created by Guzikowski, who serves as executive producer alongside Scott, Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Adam Kolbrenner and Mark Huffam. Scott directed the first two episodes of Season 1, marking his television series directorial debut for American audiences.

Read More

Jennifer Lopez to be honored at MTV Movie & TV Awards Maya Rudolph plays jilted billionaire in 'Loot' trailer Netflix orders Season 2 of 'Is It Cake?'

Latest Headlines

'Valley View' stars say Disney sitcom offers rare glimpse at villains' family ties
TV // 9 hours ago
'Valley View' stars say Disney sitcom offers rare glimpse at villains' family ties
NEW YORK, June 3 (UPI) -- The stars of the Disney Channel sitcom, "The Villains of Valley View," said they loved flipping the script and exploring what might happen if a family of super-powered evildoers went into hiding in a quiet Texas town.
'The Real' hosts celebrate, shed tears during final episode
TV // 10 hours ago
'The Real' hosts celebrate, shed tears during final episode
June 3 (UPI) -- "The Real" hosts Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Garcelle Beauvais said goodbye after nine years and eight seasons.
'Twisted Metal': AEW wrestler Samoa Joe joins Peacock series
TV // 11 hours ago
'Twisted Metal': AEW wrestler Samoa Joe joins Peacock series
June 3 (UPI) -- Joe Seanoa, aka Samoa Joe, Richard Cabral, Mike Mitchell and two others have joined "Twisted Metal," a Peacock series based on the Sony video games.
'Money Heist: Korea' trailer: The Professor plans the 'ultimate heist'
TV // 12 hours ago
'Money Heist: Korea' trailer: The Professor plans the 'ultimate heist'
June 3 (UPI) -- "Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area," a new series based on the Spanish crime drama, is coming to Netflix in June.
Maya Rudolph plays jilted billionaire in 'Loot' trailer
TV // 13 hours ago
Maya Rudolph plays jilted billionaire in 'Loot' trailer
June 3 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released on Friday a 2 1/2-minute trailer for "Loot," its new workplace comedy starring Emmy-winning actress Maya Rudolph.
Netflix orders Season 2 of 'Is It Cake?'
TV // 15 hours ago
Netflix orders Season 2 of 'Is It Cake?'
June 3 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it renewed its competition series, Is It Cake?, for a second season.
MTV Movie & TV Awards: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 19 hours ago
MTV Movie & TV Awards: How to watch, what to expect
May 31 (UPI) -- The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards are set to take place live Sunday from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. Here's how to watch the show.
Scarlett Estevez proud of the Latinx representation in 'Ultra Violet'
TV // 20 hours ago
Scarlett Estevez proud of the Latinx representation in 'Ultra Violet'
NEW YORK, June 3 (UPI) -- Scarlett Estevez says she wanted to play a teen superheroine in "Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion" because it was such a positive representation of her Latinx culture.
Kesha, Whitney Cummings, more explore supernatural in 'Conjuring Kesha'
TV // 1 day ago
Kesha, Whitney Cummings, more explore supernatural in 'Conjuring Kesha'
June 2 (UPI) -- Discovery+ announced the supernatural series "Conjuring Kesha" on Thursday. The singer and famous friends like Whitney Cummings and JoJo Fletcher will explore hauntings and mythic creatures.
Tim Allen, Richard Karn reunite for tool show 'More Power'
TV // 1 day ago
Tim Allen, Richard Karn reunite for tool show 'More Power'
June 2 (UPI) -- HISTORY announced the premiere of "More Power" on Thursday. The tool show hosted by "Home Improvement" co-stars Tim Allen and Richard Karn premieres June 29.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Melrose Place' actor Brad Johnson dies at 62
'Melrose Place' actor Brad Johnson dies at 62
Keke Wyatt gives birth to 11th child: 'Our miracle baby boy'
Keke Wyatt gives birth to 11th child: 'Our miracle baby boy'
Famous birthdays for June 3: Jodie Whittaker, Jill Biden
Famous birthdays for June 3: Jodie Whittaker, Jill Biden
Jennifer Lopez to be honored at MTV Movie & TV Awards
Jennifer Lopez to be honored at MTV Movie & TV Awards
'The Real' hosts celebrate, shed tears during final episode
'The Real' hosts celebrate, shed tears during final episode
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement