1/5

Mikey Day is returning for Season 2 of the competition series, "Is it Cake?" Photo courtesy of Netflix

June 3 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it renewed its competition series, Is It Cake?, for a second season. Hosted by Saturday Night Live comedian Mikey Day, the show challenges bakers to create cakes that look so much like everyday objects they fool a panel of judges. Advertisement

Winning bakers take home cash prizes.

The series debuted in March and spent four weeks on Netflix's global Top 10 English TV list. It also reached the Top 10 on TV in 75 countries around the world.

Season 2 will feature an all new lineup of contestants and guest judges.

Season 1 judges included Fortune Feimster, Ronnie Woo, Heidi Gardner, Bobby Moynihan and Karamo Brown.