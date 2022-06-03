Trending
June 3, 2022 / 10:01 AM

Maya Rudolph plays jilted billionaire in 'Loot' trailer

By Karen Butler
1/5
Maya Rudolph plays jilted billionaire in 'Loot' trailer
Maya Rudolph will soon be seen in the workplace comedy, "Loot." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released on Friday a 2 1/2-minute trailer for Loot, its new workplace comedy starring Emmy-winning actress Maya Rudolph.

The preview shows Rudolph as a billionaire who decides to focus on her charitable foundation -- one she never knew existed -- after her husband (Adam Scott) humiliates her by cheating with a younger woman.

The first three episodes of the show are expected to debut on the streaming service June 24.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ron Funches, Nat Faxon and Joel Kim Booster co-star.

"Billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion, and a gigayacht -- anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder," a synopsis said.

"She's reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team -- including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches) -- Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery."

