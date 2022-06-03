'Twisted Metal': AEW wrestler Samoa Joe joins Peacock series

June 3 (UPI) -- AEW wrestling star Joe Seanoa, aka Samoa Joe, has joined the cast of Twisted Metal.

Peacock said in a press release Thursday that Seanoa will star in the new action-comedy series.

Advertisement

Twisted Metal is based on the Sony video game series of the same name. The show follows John Doe (Anthony Mackie), a motor-mouthed outsider who teams up with trigger-happy car thief Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) to deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Seanoa will play the physical role of Sweet Tooth, voiced by Will Arnett.

The character is described as "a hilarious and terrifying hulk of a man, who is as emotional as he is cunning. A lover of chaos, this majestic rage-filled killer dons an ever-smiling clown mask and uses 'Lost Vegas' as his own personal kill-ground."

Richard Cabral (Mayans M.C.), Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans and Lou Beatty Jr. have also joined the cast as recurring guest stars.

Advertisement

Cabral will play Loud, the loud and protective brother of Quiet (Beatriz), with Beatty as Tommy, a grizzled and weathered cartographer. Mitchell and Vaughans will play best friends Stu and Mike, the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the world.

Thomas Hayden Church and Neve Campbell were previously announced for the series.

Twisted Metal is written and executive produced by Michael Jonathan Smith, who also serves as showrunner. Kitao Sakurai will executive produce and direct multiple episodes.