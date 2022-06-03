Trending
June 3, 2022 / 12:37 PM

'The Real' hosts celebrate, shed tears during final episode

By Annie Martin
1/5
"The Real" host Adrienne Bailon said goodbye Friday after nine years and eight seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- The hosts of The Real are celebrating the talk show's final episode.

Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Garcelle Beauvais said goodbye to the series Friday after nine years and eight seasons on the air.

The Real hosts shed tears as they reflected on their time together and looked back on favorite moments from the show.

Beauvais, who joined The Real in 2020, praised her co-hosts' accomplishments.

"I just want to say, I hope you guys take this moment to realize what you were able to do. Eight seasons of a talk show with a panel of women of color -- I mean, congrats, congrats, congrats," she said.

Bailon and Mai marveled at everything that's happened in their personal and professional lives in the past nine years.

"I started off this show so naive -- I was very green to a lot of things. I learned all of my life lessons on this show," Mai said. "Not only that, I walked out of this show with a husband and a baby."

The Real hosts thanked fans in a statement on social media.

"After nine years and eight seasons, we're saying goodbye, Real fam. Thank you for the most incredible journey and for sticking with us to the very end!" the cast said.

News broke in April that The Real was canceled after eight seasons. At the time, Love attributed the cancellation to costs and complications from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the end The Real cast & crew did everything we could to scale the show down.. We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion Covid costs killed this show.. it's been a great ride and thanks to the viewers for 8 great seasons!" Love tweeted.

The Real originally premiered in July 2013 with Mai, Bailon, Love, Tamera Mowry and Tamar Braxton as hosts.

