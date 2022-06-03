MTV Movie & TV Awards: How to watch, what to expect

1/5
MTV Movie & TV Awards host Vanessa Hudgens arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
May 31 (UPI) -- The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards are set to take place live Sunday from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif.
Vanessa Hudgens is serving as the host after the actress previously hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special in 2020.
The MTV Movie & TV Awards will also present its reality television-focused Unscripted portion on the same night, which will be hosted by Tayshia Adams.
Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria are leading the pack with seven nominations each. RuPaul's Drag Race earned a leading four nominations in the reality television categories.
Jack Black will be honored with the Comedic Genius Award.
How to watch
Time: The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. EDT.
Network: MTV
Online: The show will be available to stream through Paramount+. MTV is also available through Sling TV, Fubo TV and Hulu + Live TV.
Performers: Snoop Dogg will be on hand as the show's official DJ, known as DJ Snoopadelic.
Nominees
Best Movie
Dune
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Adam Project
The Batman
Best Show
Euphoria
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
Best Performance in a Movie
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson, The Batman
Sandra Bullock, The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet, Dune
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Performance in a Show
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Docu-Reality Series
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Selling Sunset
Summer House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Best Competition Series
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
The Masked Singer