TV
June 3, 2022 / 4:00 AM

MTV Movie & TV Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Wade Sheridan
MTV Movie & TV Awards host Vanessa Hudgens arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards are set to take place live Sunday from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif.

Vanessa Hudgens is serving as the host after the actress previously hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special in 2020.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will also present its reality television-focused Unscripted portion on the same night, which will be hosted by Tayshia Adams.

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria are leading the pack with seven nominations each. RuPaul's Drag Race earned a leading four nominations in the reality television categories.

Jack Black will be honored with the Comedic Genius Award.

How to watch

Time: The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. EDT.

Network: MTV

Online: The show will be available to stream through Paramount+. MTV is also available through Sling TV, Fubo TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Performers: Snoop Dogg will be on hand as the show's official DJ, known as DJ Snoopadelic.

Nominees

Best Movie

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

Best Show

Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

Best Performance in a Movie

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson, The Batman

Sandra Bullock, The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet, Dune

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Performance in a Show

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Selling Sunset

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Competition Series

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

