June 2, 2022 / 7:19 AM

Apple TV+ orders two more seasons of 'Slow Horses'

By Karen Butler
1/5
Gary Oldman's Apple TV+ show, "Slow Horses," has been renewed through Season 4. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has announced it renewed its Gary Oldman espionage drama, Slow Horses, for two more seasons.

The show is based on Mick Herron's Slough House British novel series.

"In Season 3 of Slow Horses, Jackson Lamb's disgraced spies work together to foil a rogue agent when one of their own is kidnapped," the streaming service teased in a press release Wednesday.

"Season 4 opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House."

The show's ensemble includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Jonathan Pryce.

Saul Metzstein is set to helm the third season, but the director for the fourth season has not yet been announced.

Season 1 debuted in April and Season 2 is slated to premiere later this year.

