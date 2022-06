1/5

A trailer for Season 2 of "Rutherford Falls" is now streaming. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Ed Helms' museum owner character Nathan Rutherford returns to his hometown after a road trip to find himself in the new Season 2 trailer for Rutherford Falls. In the 80-second clip, his former assistant Bobby (Jesse Leigh) tells him: "You've missed so much! The town's revamp, my 18th birthday!" Advertisement

The preview also shows Nathan trying to figure out where he fits in after learning in Season 1 he is not an actual Rutherford as he has always believed.

At the same time, the town that bears his family name is changing because of the expansion of a Native American casino and cultural complex run by Nathan's nemesis Terry Thomas (Michael Greyeyes) and Nathan's lifelong best friend Reagan (Jana Schmieding.)

The show kicks off its second season on June 16.