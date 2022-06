1/5

Helena Bonham Carter is now filming the British miniseries, "Nolly." Photo courtesy of ITV

June 2 (UPI) -- ITV has released a first-look image of The Crown and The King's Speech actress Helena Bonham Carter as British soap opera Noele Gordon in the miniseries, Nolly. The usually brunette Carter is seen with red hair and wearing a fur coat in the photo, which was revealed on Wednesday. Advertisement

Filming recently began on Russell T. Davies' three-part drama about how the television legend was shockingly fired from the soap opera, Crossroads, after 18 years in 1981.

Augustus Prew, Mark Gatiss and Con O'Neill have also joined the cast, the network said.

"Nolly is a bold exploration of how the establishment turns on women who refuse to play by the rules, the women it cannot understand and the women it fears," a press release said.

"And it is a love letter to a legend of television, and to the madcap soap she starred in, Nolly is an outrageously fun and wildly entertaining ride through Noele Gordon's most tumultuous years, and a sharp, affectionate and heart-breaking portrait of a forgotten icon."