1/5

Tim Allen returns to the world of tools for HISTORY's "More Power." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- HISTORY announced Thursday that Tim Allen and Richard Karn will host the unscripted series More Power. More Power premieres June 29 at 10 p.m. EDT. The 10-episode series explores the origin of useful tools. "More Power" was also a catch phrase of Allen's character in Home Improvement, which also co-starred Karn. Advertisement

"We both share a great appreciation of people who can solve a problem not by talking about it, but by 'doing' it with creativity and amazing skills," Allen said in a statement.

Allen and Karn will host More Power out of Allen's shop in his home. They will also interview experts on their locations as they use and demonstrate tools.

Some of the tools More Power will feature include chainsaws, batteries, lasers, bulldozers and excavators. Each episode will be 30 minutes.

More Power is Allen and Karn's second series for HISTORY. They hosted the building competition Assembly Required too.

YouTube DIY host April Wilkerson also starred in Assembly Required. She will join Allen and Karn for More Power also.

Advertisement