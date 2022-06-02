Trending
June 2, 2022 / 3:41 PM

Kesha, Whitney Cummings, more explore supernatural in 'Conjuring Kesha'

By Fred Topel
1/5
Kesha (right) and Whitney Cummings explore the supernatural in "Conjuring Kesha." Photo courtesy of discovery+

June 2 (UPI) -- Discovery+ announced the premiere of Kesha's new series Conjuring Kesha on Thursday. The unscripted supernatural premieres July 8 on the streaming service.

Kesha will explore the supernatural with celebrity friends in six hour-long episodes. The first photos show Kesha with comedian Whitney Cummings and singer Betty Who.

In a teaser for the series, Kesha states her interest in the supernatural. Episode subjects include Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary, Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, Bigfoot, a haunted Tennessee opera hall and other allegedly haunted locations.

"It started with my insatiable curiosity, my eternal searching for something bigger than myself," Kesha said in a press release. "This has motivated my art, informed my music and has given a purpose to my entire life. It's an eternal search for proof of God."

Bachelorette Jojo Fletcher, rapper/actor GaTa, supermodel Karen Elson and rapper Big Freedia also join Kesha in Conjuring Kesha. They will also consult paranormal experts like psychics Cindy Kaza, Chip Coffey and Bigfoot researcher Ronny LeBlanc.

Two episodes premiere July 8. A new episode premieres on each of the subsequent four Fridays.

