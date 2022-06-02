Trending
June 2, 2022

'Drag Race France' introduces 10 new queens

By Annie Martin

June 2 (UPI) -- World of Wonder is introducing the queens of Drag Race France.

The French spinoff of RuPaul's Drag Race will feature 10 new contestants: Elips, Kam Hugh, La Big Bertha, La Briochée, La Grande Dame, La Kahena, Lolita Banana, Lova Ladiva, Paloma and Soa de Muse.

Elips is a self-taught and creative performer who placed third in the first season of the Instagram makeup contest "Drag Contest."

Kam Hugh, who discovered drag through RuPaul's Drag Race, is a professional makeup artist and the first French drag queen to have her portrait featured in Elle France.

La Big Bertha is a burlesque performer who has her own show, "La Bertha's Fantasia" at le Nouveau Casino theater in Paris.

La Briochée, who also discovered drag thanks to RuPaul's Drag Race, is a trans woman who performs as an actress, singer and drag queen.

La Grande Dame is the most-followed French drag queen on Instagram and has walked the runway for Jean-Paul Gaultier and other fashion designers.

Drag Race France is hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 alum Nicky Doll, with actress and television personality Daphné Bürki and DJ and activist Kiddy Smile as judges.

The new series will premiere June 25 at 1 p.m. EDT on WOW Presents Plus in the United States.

