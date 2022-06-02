Trending
June 2, 2022 / 12:21 PM

'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' adds Eileen Davidson, Loretta Devine

By Annie Martin
Eileen Davidson has joined Chapter 2 of Peacock's "Days of Our Lives" spinoff series "Beyond Salem." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Peacock is adding new cast members to Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Chapter 2.

Eileen Davidson and Christopher Sean have joined the cast of the Days of Our Lives spinoff series. Davidson and Sean play Kristen DiMera and Paul Narita, respectively.

In addition, the series will feature Days of Our Lives newcomers Loretta Devine (Angela), Vince Van Patten (Phil Hellworth), Tanner Stine (Joey Johnson), Abigail Klein (Stephanie Johnson), Colton Little (Andrew Donovan) and Victoria Grace (Wendy Shin).

Previously announced stars include Kristian Alfonso (Hope Williams Brady), Peter Reckell (Bo Brady), Deidre Hall (Dr. Marlena Evans), Drake Hogestyn (John Black) and Steve Burton (Harris Michaels).

Chapter 2 will consist of five new episodes. The spinoff follows the characters of Days of Our Lives as they go "Beyond Salem," from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong.

The episodes will see Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) make a surprise visit to their children in Seattle, while private eye John Black (Hogestyn) travels to San Francisco to see his son. In addition, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) drop anchor in Montreal, where they are greeted by Hope (Alfonso).

"The next chapter of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is a story full of larger-than-life romance, jaw-dropping twists, and high-stakes drama -- and it all connects back to a plot that long-time DoOL fans will surely remember," an official synopsis reads.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Chapter 2 premieres July 11 on Peacock, with new episodes to follow daily.

