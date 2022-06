Lily Collins arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 24, 2019, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Wednesday that its popular comedy-drama series Emily in Paris began production on Season 3. "Back at the table together, and it's not for a client meeting or a dinner party," the show's official Instagram account wrote. "Production on Season 3 is starting now!" Advertisement

The series' co-stars Lily Collins and Ashley Park also took to Instagram to celebrate the announcement, posting identical photos of themselves with Paris' iconic Eiffel Tower in the background.

"Reunited in Paris," Collins wrote on social media. "Let Season 3 filming begin!"

Park, meanwhile, captioned her Instagram post: "Those Americans roaming Paris again yayyyyy!"

Set and filmed in Paris, the show follows Collins as Emily, an American who relocates to France after an unexpected job opportunity at Savoir, a French marketing firm. She struggles to adapt to her new environment and must work to overcome cultural clashes and language barriers in the pursuit of love and career success.

Park portrays Mindy Chen, a former nanny and aspiring singer who is Emily's first friend in Paris.

Emily in Paris has already been renewed for a fourth season. Netflix has yet to reveal a release date for Season 3.