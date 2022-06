1/5

Christina Ricci plays a new role in the Netflix series "Wednesday." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Netflix released a teaser for their Addams Family series Wednesday on Wednesday. A full trailer is coming Monday. The trailer shows Thing, this time with stitches over his severed hand, doing various hand tricks. Wednesday Addams captions the tweet with a sarcastic comment: "Enjoy this marketing ploy." Advertisement

Jenny Ortega plays 16-year-old Wednesday Addams. Wednesday will solve a mystery at Nevermore Academy and practice her psychic abilities in the series.

Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in 1991's The Addams Family and 1993's Addams Family Values, also stars along with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa.

Guzman plays Wednesday's father, Gomez. Zeta-Jones plays Morticia.

Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar created Wednesday. Tim Burton directs the first four episodes and executive produces.

Netflix first announced the series in Feb. 2021. Netflix has not announced the premiere date yet.

Enjoy this marketing ploy. pic.twitter.com/RBgB7TrV6K— Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) June 1, 2022