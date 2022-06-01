Moses Ingram on attending 'Jedi school' with Ewan McGregor: 'I ran across walls'

1/3

Moses Ingram discussed her training to play Reva Sevander on the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Moses Ingram says she attended "Jedi school" with her Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star Ewan McGregor. The actress appeared on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she discussed her training to play Reva Sevander on the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Advertisement

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set in the Star Wars universe. The series takes place 10 years after the events of the 2005 film Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith and follows Obi-Wan Kenobi (McGregor) as he tries to protect Anakin Skywalker's children, Luke and Leia.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ingram said she attended "Jedi school" with McGregor, Hayden Christensen and the stunt team.

"It's fun. You do all kinds of stuff," the actress said. "I ran across walls. I hung in wires."

"I ran across a wall -- I wasn't even linked to the wires the first time," she added. "It's hard to picture but it was fly."

Ingram said McGregor, who previously starred in the Star Wars prequel films, did not require wires.

"He's so talented," she said of the actor. "I came in that first day and he's back, the dust is off his shoulder and I'm just trying to keep it in my hand."

Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered Friday on Disney+.

McGregor defended Ingram from racist backlash to her casting in a video on the Star Wars official Twitter account Tuesday.

"It seems that some of the fanbase ... has decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most horrendous, racist DMs. I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart," McGregor said.

"Moses is a brilliant actor, she's a brilliant woman and she's absolutely amazing in this series. She brings so much to the series, she brings so much to the franchise," he added. "It just sickened me to my stomach to hear that this had been happening."

McGregor, who also serves as an executive producer on Obi-Wan Kenobi, said he stands with Ingram.

"We love Moses," he said. "And if you're sending her bullying messages, you're no Star Wars fan in my mind. There's no place for racism in this world."