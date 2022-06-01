Trending

'Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend' trailer: Alton Brown, Kristen Kish host Netflix series

By Annie Martin
Alton Brown hosts the Netflix cooking competition show "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the cooking competition show Wednesday.



Alton Brown and Top Chef Season 10 winner Kristen Kish host the new installment in the Iron Chef franchise, while Mark Dacascos reprises his role of The Chairman.

The series will see five Iron Chefs -- Curtis Stone, Marcus Samuelsson, Gabriella Camara, Ming Tsai and Dominique Crenn -- take on Challenger Chefs, including Mason Hereford, Curtis Duffy, Claudette Zepeda, Esther Choi and Gregory Gourdet, in a series of culinary battles.

"Five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they'll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity, as they cook up extraordinary culinary creations," an official logline reads.

"The competition's most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first ever Iron Legend," it says.

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend is based on the original Iron Chef, a Japanese cooking show produced by Fuji Television. The series inspired several international spinoffs, including Iron Chef America.



Netflix is also developing Iron Chef Mexico and Iron Chef Brazil, which will both premiere in 2022.

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend premieres June 15 on Netflix.

