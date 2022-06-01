Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 1, 2022 / 4:45 PM

HBO renews 'Our Flag Means Death' for second season

By Simon Druker
HBO renews 'Our Flag Means Death' for second season
HBO is renewing the comedy 'Our Flag Means Death' starring Rhys Darby (pictured), the company announced in a release Wednesday. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Network HBO is renewing the comedy Our Flag Means Death for a second season, the company said in a release issued by Warner Media Wednesday.

The show's first season debuted in March and was loosely based on the true adventures of 18th century would-be pirate Stede Bonnet, played by New Zealand actor and comedian Rhys Darby.

Advertisement

"After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede became captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede's fortunes changed after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by (Taika) Waititi. To their surprise, the wildly different Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas...they found love. Now they have to survive it," Warner said of the show's plot.

Darby is well known for comedic roles on both the big and small screen. He appears in the television show Flight of the Conchords and on the silver screen in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

In a March interview, the 48-year-old said it was challenging to play the role of Bonnet in the show.

Advertisement

"He's so complicated. How did he get away with what he did, and why would anyone follow or believe him? He's a dreamer and a risk taker, and I could relate to that," Darby told UPI at the time.

The show has generally gotten positive reviews, with an audience score of 95% on review site Rotten Tomatoes.

"Our Flag Means Death's gentle sensibility doesn't quite strike comedic gold, but its bemusing band of buccaneers are endearing enough that viewers seeking a comforting watch will find bountiful booty," reads the site's synopsis.

But not all critics give it that level of praise.

"Even with a skilled comedic actor such as Darby at the helm, though, there's only so much mileage they can get out of the soft jokes he's given in these first few chapters, which struggle to land any punchlines beyond the most obvious about the sheer absurdity of a foppish bookworm trying to be a pirate," Variety's Caroline Framke wrote in March, while praising Darby's individual performance and that of co-star Taika Waititi.

"Our Flag Means Death finds a new spark of inspiration, in no small part thanks to Waititi's casual charisma and the surprisingly charged chemistry between him and Darby as their characters grow closer."

Advertisement

The network has not announced a date for the start of the second season.

"We felt the show was special while we were making it, but fans' open-armed embrace of the inhabitants of the Revenge makes heading into a second season all the more sweet. Thanks to our team at HBO Max, our invested executive producers, and our wildly enthusiastic audience for making another voyage to this world possible," showrunner and creator David Jenkins said in a news release.

Read More

Mama June marries Justin Stroud at courthouse wedding Disney+ Day to return in September 'True Detective': Jodie Foster to star in Season 4

Latest Headlines

'Wednesday' teaser introduces new 'Addams Family' Thing
TV // 4 hours ago
'Wednesday' teaser introduces new 'Addams Family' Thing
June 1 (UPI) -- Netflix released a teaser for its series "Wednesday" on Wednesday." The teaser features Thing, the disembodied hand from "The Addams Family."
Amanda Peet joins 'Fatal Attraction' streaming series
TV // 4 hours ago
Amanda Peet joins 'Fatal Attraction' streaming series
June 1 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Amanda Peet has joined the cast of its "Fatal Attraction" series. She will play the wife of the adulterer played by Joshua Jackson.
'Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend' trailer: Alton Brown, Kristen Kish host Netflix series
TV // 4 hours ago
'Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend' trailer: Alton Brown, Kristen Kish host Netflix series
June 1 (UPI) -- "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend," a new cooking competition show featuring Alton Brown, Kristen Kish and Mark Dacascos, is coming to Netflix in June.
Moses Ingram on attending 'Jedi school' with Ewan McGregor: 'I ran across walls'
TV // 6 hours ago
Moses Ingram on attending 'Jedi school' with Ewan McGregor: 'I ran across walls'
June 1 (UPI) -- Moses Ingram discussed her training to play Reva Sevander on the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
'Gotham Knights' trailer opens with Batman's death
TV // 7 hours ago
'Gotham Knights' trailer opens with Batman's death
June 1 (UPI) -- "Gotham Knights," a new superhero show inspired by the DC Comics series, is coming to The CW in 2023.
Trixie Mattel performs 'This Town' with Shakey Graves on 'Kimmel'
TV // 10 hours ago
Trixie Mattel performs 'This Town' with Shakey Graves on 'Kimmel'
June 1 (UPI) -- Trixie Mattel performed "This Town" with Shakey Graves on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." The song is from her double LP, "The Blonde & Pink Albums."
'Big Brother' Season 24, 'The Challenge: USA' premiere July 6 on CBS
TV // 1 day ago
'Big Brother' Season 24, 'The Challenge: USA' premiere July 6 on CBS
May 31 (UPI) -- CBS announced the summer premieres of "Big Brother" and "The Challenge: USA," both on July 6.
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' trailer teases love triangle
TV // 1 day ago
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' trailer teases love triangle
May 31 (UPI) -- "The Summer I Turned Pretty," a new series based on the Jenny Han novel, is coming to Amazon Prime Video in June.
'Better Call Saul' midseason finale set ratings, social media records
TV // 1 day ago
'Better Call Saul' midseason finale set ratings, social media records
May 31 (UPI) -- AMC announced ratings and social media statistics for the midseason finale of "Better Call Saul" on Tuesday.
'Stranger Things' actor Brett Gelman to star in Showtime series 'Entitled'
TV // 1 day ago
'Stranger Things' actor Brett Gelman to star in Showtime series 'Entitled'
May 31 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things" and "Fleabag" actor Brett Gelman has joined the Showtime and Channel 4 comedy series "Entitled."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Trapper John, M.D.' actor Charles Siebert dies at 84
'Trapper John, M.D.' actor Charles Siebert dies at 84
Kathie Lee Gifford celebrates birth of first grandchild: 'My heart is bursting'
Kathie Lee Gifford celebrates birth of first grandchild: 'My heart is bursting'
Vegas chapels told to stop Elvis weddings
Vegas chapels told to stop Elvis weddings
'Sonic Frontiers' shows off jaw-dropping open world in new gameplay teaser
'Sonic Frontiers' shows off jaw-dropping open world in new gameplay teaser
Trixie Mattel performs 'This Town' with Shakey Graves on 'Kimmel'
Trixie Mattel performs 'This Town' with Shakey Graves on 'Kimmel'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement