Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 1, 2022 / 10:12 AM

'Gotham Knights' trailer opens with Batman's death

By Annie Martin
1/3
'Gotham Knights' trailer opens with Batman's death
Olivia Rose Keegan plays Duela on the CW series "Gotham Knights." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- The CW is giving a glimpse of the new series Gotham Knights.

The network shared a trailer for the superhero show Tuesday featuring Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, the adopted son of Bruce Wayne, aka Batman.

Advertisement

The preview opens with Turner (Morgan) learning of his father's death. After becoming a suspect, Turner teams up with three other suspects, Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), Harper Row (Fallon Smythe) and Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara), to find the true killer.

Navia Robinson also stars as Carrie Kelley, with Misha Collins as Harvey Dent.

Gotham Knights is based on the DC Comics comic book series Batman: Gotham Knights. The show is created by James Stoteraux, Natalie Abrams and Chad Fiveash, with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter as executive producers.

Gotham Knights will premiere on The CW in 2023.

The comic series is also being adapted as a new video game at Warner Bros. Interactive.

Read More

'Stranger Things' actor Brett Gelman to star in Showtime series 'Entitled' Disney+ Day to return in September Loona to launch U.S. tour in August What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Trixie Mattel performs 'This Town' with Shakey Graves on 'Kimmel'
TV // 2 hours ago
Trixie Mattel performs 'This Town' with Shakey Graves on 'Kimmel'
June 1 (UPI) -- Trixie Mattel performed "This Town" with Shakey Graves on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." The song is from her double LP, "The Blonde & Pink Albums."
'Big Brother' Season 24, 'The Challenge: USA' premiere July 6 on CBS
TV // 18 hours ago
'Big Brother' Season 24, 'The Challenge: USA' premiere July 6 on CBS
May 31 (UPI) -- CBS announced the summer premieres of "Big Brother" and "The Challenge: USA," both on July 6.
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' trailer teases love triangle
TV // 21 hours ago
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' trailer teases love triangle
May 31 (UPI) -- "The Summer I Turned Pretty," a new series based on the Jenny Han novel, is coming to Amazon Prime Video in June.
'Better Call Saul' midseason finale set ratings, social media records
TV // 20 hours ago
'Better Call Saul' midseason finale set ratings, social media records
May 31 (UPI) -- AMC announced ratings and social media statistics for the midseason finale of "Better Call Saul" on Tuesday.
'Stranger Things' actor Brett Gelman to star in Showtime series 'Entitled'
TV // 21 hours ago
'Stranger Things' actor Brett Gelman to star in Showtime series 'Entitled'
May 31 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things" and "Fleabag" actor Brett Gelman has joined the Showtime and Channel 4 comedy series "Entitled."
'The Office': BBC Studios, MBC Studios team up on Arabic remake
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Office': BBC Studios, MBC Studios team up on Arabic remake
May 31 (UPI) -- "Al Maktab," an Arabic-language adaptation of "The Office," is in the works at BBC Studios and MBC Studios.
'Pistol' cast strove to capture Sex Pistols' 'raw' energy
TV // 1 day ago
'Pistol' cast strove to capture Sex Pistols' 'raw' energy
LOS ANGELES, May 31 (UPI) -- "Pistol" stars Toby Wallace, Jacob Slater, Anson Boon, Louis Partridge, Christian Lees, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Tallulah Riley discuss their FX series about the Sex Pistols.
Tian Richards: 'Tom Swift' highlights LGBTQ, Black issues
TV // 1 day ago
Tian Richards: 'Tom Swift' highlights LGBTQ, Black issues
LOS ANGELES, May 31 (UPI) -- "Tom Swift" star Tian Richards said the CW adaptation of the Edward Stratemeyer books updates them with themes relevant to Black and LGBTQ characters and viewers.
BBC horror series 'Red Rose' is about the allure, danger of a mysterious app
TV // 2 days ago
BBC horror series 'Red Rose' is about the allure, danger of a mysterious app
May 30 (UPI) -- Adam Nagaitis, Natalie Gavin and Samuel Anderson are set to star in "Red Rose," an original, eight-part British horror series for the BBC and Netflix.
Alycia Debnam-Carey calls 'Fear the Walking Dead' exit 'bittersweet'
TV // 2 days ago
Alycia Debnam-Carey calls 'Fear the Walking Dead' exit 'bittersweet'
May 30 (UPI) -- Original cast member Alycia Debnam-Carey has left "Fear the Walking Dead" after seven seasons.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Trapper John, M.D.' actor Charles Siebert dies at 84
'Trapper John, M.D.' actor Charles Siebert dies at 84
Loona to launch U.S. tour in August
Loona to launch U.S. tour in August
'Sonic Frontiers' shows off jaw-dropping open world in new gameplay teaser
'Sonic Frontiers' shows off jaw-dropping open world in new gameplay teaser
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate son Dylan's college graduation
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate son Dylan's college graduation
Tian Richards: 'Tom Swift' highlights LGBTQ, Black issues
Tian Richards: 'Tom Swift' highlights LGBTQ, Black issues
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement