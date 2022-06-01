'Gotham Knights' trailer opens with Batman's death

1/3

Olivia Rose Keegan plays Duela on the CW series "Gotham Knights." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- The CW is giving a glimpse of the new series Gotham Knights. The network shared a trailer for the superhero show Tuesday featuring Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, the adopted son of Bruce Wayne, aka Batman. Advertisement

The preview opens with Turner (Morgan) learning of his father's death. After becoming a suspect, Turner teams up with three other suspects, Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), Harper Row (Fallon Smythe) and Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara), to find the true killer.

Navia Robinson also stars as Carrie Kelley, with Misha Collins as Harvey Dent.

Gotham Knights is based on the DC Comics comic book series Batman: Gotham Knights. The show is created by James Stoteraux, Natalie Abrams and Chad Fiveash, with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter as executive producers.

Gotham Knights will premiere on The CW in 2023.

The comic series is also being adapted as a new video game at Warner Bros. Interactive.