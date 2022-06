1/5

Amanda Peet has joined the cast of Paramount+'s "Fatal Attraction." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Wednesday that Amanda Peet has joined the cast of its Fatal Attraction series. Peet joins previously announced Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson. Peet will play Beth Gallagher, the role played by Anne Archer in the 1987 movie. When Beth's husband, Dan (Jackson) has an affair with Alex (Caplan), Alex terrorizes their family. Advertisement

The 1987 movie was a box office hit and led to Oscar nominations for Archer, Glenn Close as Alex, director Adrian Lyne and Best Picture. Iconic scenes include Alex and Dan's elevator love scene, Alex boiling the family pet bunny and Alex kidnapping Dan and Beth's daughter for a roller coaster ride.

Paramount+ suggests the 2022 take on Fatal Attraction will delve further into the causes of Alex's obsession and issues including "strong women, personality disorders and coercive control."

The streaming service first announced the series on Nov. 11 with Caplan attached. Jackson came aboard Jan. 20.

Paramount+ has not announced a start of production or airdate for Fatal Attraction yet.