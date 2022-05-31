'Pistol' cast strove to capture Sex Pistols' 'raw' energy

1/5

From left to right, Louis Partridge, Anson Boon and Toby Wallace perform in front of extras. Photo courtesy of FX

LOS ANGELES, May 31 (UPI) -- The cast of the FX drama Pistol, premiering Tuesday on Hulu, says the show hopes to capture the raw energy of the band the Sex Pistols. Toby Wallace, Jacob Slater, Anson Boon, Louis Partridge and Christian Lees play the members of the punk rock group. "The music always felt to me it was the really raw expression of a class that was underserved and underrepresented," Wallace said on a recent Television Critics Association Zoom panel. "They expressed it in their own way from the streets, and that's what everybody related to." Advertisement

Pistol depicts the formation of the Sex Pistols in London in 1975. Creator Craig Pearce adapted guitarist Steve Jones' autobiography Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol.

Wallace, 26, met Jones as well. Wallace said he learned that sexual abuse from Jones' stepfather inspired much of the punk Sex Pistols' music.

Their first single, "God Save the Queen," calls the queen of England "a fascist regime" that "made you a moron." Subsequent songs like "Anarchy in the U.K." promoted rebelling against the status quo and the political establisment.

"This traumatic experience that he had gone through birthed that type of anger," Wallace said. "Out of the anger was birthed the Pistols because a lot of people could relate to that, especially from these working-class places and these working-class people."

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, 32, plays Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren. Brodie-Sangster said he also responded to the raw energy of Sex Pistols music.

"It is angry, but comes from a place of truth, too," Brodie-Sangster said. "They're unapologetic about the way they feel about the world, and they express it with just pure energy."

The Sex Pistols only recorded one studio album, 1977's Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols. A bootleg called Spunk, consisting of demo recordings, also came out in 1977 and a live album, No Future U.K.?, was released in 1989.

"These five working-class boys revolutionized music, fashion and culture forever," said Boon, 22, who plays singer John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten.

The Sex Pistols' ratty hair and ragged, disheveled outfits, which appear to be held together by safety pins, was designed by Vivienne Westwood. Talulah Riley, 36, plays Westwood in the series, which details how she and McLaren devised the Sex Pistols' fashion.

"It is all very well for Malcolm to say, 'Chaos is creativity,'" Riley said. "Cut to Vivienne working away in her overalls, boiling bones to actually make his vision come to life."

Lees, 26, who plays Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock, said modern viewers might take it for granted that a rock band could dress that way and sing aggressive music. Lees said Pistol shows the Sex Pistols rebelling against 1975 London society.

"What it taught me was the impact of bravery," Lees said. "To not care in such a world where everything had such order is extraordinary."

To capture the Sex Pistols' raw punk rock, the five actors played live on the set of Pistol. Performing as a band, rather than miming to prerecorded music, also contributed to the energy of Pistol, Lees said.

"It is completely raw," Lees said. "What you hear in the show is what the crew heard and what the audience heard."

The actors spent two months in a band camp led by Underworld founders Rick Smith and Karl Kyde.

Danny Boyle, who directed all six episodes, would film Sex Pistols gigs with crowds of extras and encourage them to act like real fans. Boon said performing live in front of unruly "fans" also contributed to the raw energy of Sex Pistols shows.

Boon said extras would spit, like punk rock audiences do. He said wearing his makeup and wardrobe in dark venues in which he could not even see the camera, was transformative.

"Acting in chaos generates such a real strong immersion," Boon said. "I didn't feel like Anson anymore. I didn't feel like I was on the stage with Jacob, Toby, Christian or Louis."

Louis Partridge, 18, plays Sid Vicious, who joined the band in 1977. Vicious, born as John Simon Ritchie, died in 1979 of a drug overdose.

Partridge said Boyle, who saw the Sex Pistols perform live, conveyed to the actors what made them unique to other music acts.

"They were always within reaching, touching distance," Partridge said. "They were rugged and they were down to earth in a relatable way, which I have never seen before."

Slater, making his television debut as drummer Paul Cook, said he hopes Pistol inspires modern viewers to break the mold like the Sex Pistols did.

"They show you how wonderful things can be if you dare to get away from the middle of the road," Slater said. "Even if it crashes and burns, at least you did it."

All six episodes of Pistol are available Tuesday on Hulu.

