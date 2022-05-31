Trending
May 31, 2022 / 12:34 PM

'Stranger Things' actor Brett Gelman to star in Showtime series 'Entitled'

By Annie Martin
Brett Gelman has joined the Showtime and Channel 4 comedy series "Entitled." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Stranger Things actor Brett Gelman will star in a new Showtime series.

Gelman, 45, has joined the cast of the Showtime and Channel 4 comedy Entitled.

Entitled is created by Matt Morgan (Mister Winner) and will reunite Gelman with Fleabag producers Harry Williams, Jack Williams and Sarah Hammond. Gelman played Martin on Fleabag.

Morgan and Gelman also serve as executive producers.

The new series follows Gabe (Gelman), an American widower who must get to know his late wife's estranged family. At their crumbling gothic mansion in the English countryside, the family members compete for Gabe's affections and newly inherited fortune.

Showtime Networks EVP of global programming Amy Israel described the series as "a funny, suspenseful and surprisingly emotional comedy."

Entitled will soon begin filming in Manchester. The series will premiere in 2023.

Gelman plays Murray Bauman on Stranger Things, which returned for a fourth season on Netflix last week. Season 4, Volume 2 will premiere on the streaming service July 1.

