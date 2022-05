1/5

Julie Chen Moonves returns as host of "Big Brother" on July 6. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- CBS announced summer premiere dates for reality series Big Brother and The Challenge: USA on Tuesday. Both premiere July 6 on CBS. Big Brother returns for its 24th season at 8 p.m. EDT that Wednesday. Julie Chen Moonves hosts a new group of housemates in a 90 minute premiere. Advertisement

The Challenge: USA is a prime time edition of the MTV competition that began in 1998. Originally, MTV's The Challenge pit Real World and Road Rules against each other.

The Challenge: USA will feature contestants from Survivor, Love Island, Big Brother and The Amazing Race competing in competitive games.

T.J. Lavin hosts The Challenge: USA, which premieres at 9:30 p.m. with a 90 minute premiere. The prizes include $50,000 and a spot on the Paramount+ edition The Challenge: World Championship.

Previously, The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies aired on MTV.

Subsequent episodes of each series will be one hour long, airing at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. respectively.