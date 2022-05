1/6

Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn react to the midseason finale of "Better Call Saul." Photo courtesy of AMC

May 31 (UPI) -- AMC announced the ratings and social engagement for the midseason finale of Better Call Saul on Tuesday. The May 23 episode was viewed 2.2 million times. That 2.2 million includes people watching the show live at 9 p.m. and on DVR within the next three days. AMC reports 87% more people viewed the episode after it aired, breaking the previous record of 79% earlier this season. Advertisement

AMC adds that Better Call Saul is the No. 2 driver of subscriptions to the AMC+ streaming app. The No. 1 remains The Walking Dead.

Better Call Saul also dominates social media on Monday nights. The series regularly trended on Twitter every Monday night this season. Better Call Saul can claim 17 million engagements during Season 6 alone.

Part 2 of Season 6 returns July 11 on AMC. There are only six episodes left and the series finale airs Aug. 15.