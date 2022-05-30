Alycia Debnam-Carey calls 'Fear the Walking Dead' exit 'bittersweet'

Alycia Debnam-Carey has left "Fear the Walking Dead" after seven seasons. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Original cast member Alycia Debnam-Carey has left Fear the Walking Dead after seven seasons. "To my dearest @feartwd family, tonight marks the end of an extraordinary and life changing journey of playing Alicia Clark," the actress wrote in an Instagram post Sunday. Advertisement

"I will never be able to fully express the kind of journey I have had working on @feartwd for so long. It has gifted me so much. It has been the most extraordinary training ground as an actor where I've been given the chance to grow and learn. I've had the honor of working with so many inspiring and talented people. It provided new opportunities, such as directing and it has bonded me to such incredible fans that have supported me along the way. It has been exciting, challenging, fun, hard and inspiring."

The actress also noted she was 21 when she started on the show and, 100 episodes later, is 28. Over the years, the zombie-apocalypse show took her to Los Angeles, Texas, Mexico and Vancouver.

"I decided it was time for me to move on as an actor and as a person. As is the nature of our jobs I needed to seek out new challenges, new opportunities and carve out a new chapter for myself," Debnam-Carey added. "It is bittersweet, but it is time. Thank you for everything. My love to you all."

Her character survived Sunday's episode after a brush with death and took off on a solo mission, leaving the door open for a possible return some day.

The actress was announced last month as the lead in the new Hulu series, Saint X.