May 27, 2022 / 10:47 AM

'Stranger Things' stars rap series recap on 'The Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin
Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on "Stranger Things," appeared on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" ahead of the Season 4 premiere. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- The Stranger Things cast performed a rap on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Maya Hawke and Priah Ferguson appeared on Thursday's episode of the NBC late-night show, where they rapped a recap of Stranger Things thus far.

The stars began their song in Season 1 with friends Dustin (Matarazzo), Lucas (McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Mike (Wolfhard) playing DnD in their hometown of Hawkins, Ind.

"They wanna kill the Demogorgon when they roll the dice / But that night, Will disappears riding on his bike," Wolfhard raps.

Priah Ferguson, who plays Erica Sinclair, then introduces Millie Bobby Brown's character, Eleven.

"She has special powers but her life is kinda awful / She's always gettin' nosebleeds and eatin' Eggo waffles," Ferguson raps.

In Season 2, the cast recounts how "Will is pukin' slugs and his visions won't stop / To top it off, his Mom has got a boyfriend Bob / And Dustin has a slimy pet, growing big and fat."

The stars end their rap with Season 3, which takes place in 1985.

"Everybody's growing up and shopping at the mall / Steve and Robin work the counter at the Scoops Ahoy / And figure out the Russians have a super-secret ploy," Hawke, who plays Robin, raps.

Stranger Things is created by the Duffer brothers, who serve as showrunners and executive producers with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen. The series follows a young group of friends as they experience supernatural events in their small town.

Season 4 will see the friends fight as a team as they take on impossible odds and face a new threat in their hometown.

The new season will be split into two parts. Season 4, Volume 1 premiered Friday on Netflix.

The series also stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine and Sadie Sink.

