May 27, 2022 / 12:39 PM

'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 2 to premiere in August

By Annie Martin
MeKai Curtis plays Kanan Stark on "Power Book III: Raising Kanan." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Starz is giving a glimpse of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2.

The network shared a teaser trailer for the season Friday featuring Patina Miller and MeKai Curtis.

The preview shows Raquel (Miller) remind Kanan (Curtis) about their family bond.

"I know we got our differences, but at the end of the day, we're blood, and that's way more important than any static that's between us," Raquel tells her son.

"I thought I was cut out for it, but I don't think I'm up for any of this," Kanan says.

Starz also announced a premiere date for the season, Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. EDT. Subsequent episodes will available Sundays.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel and spinoff to the series Power. The series takes place in the 1990s and tells the origin story of Kanan, played by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson in Power, and his entry into the criminal world through Raquel, who runs the family's drug empire.

Season 2 opens with Raquel (Miller) having gained control over the city's drug trade but Kanan (Curtis) slipping away. Kanan returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business, and even more uncertain of his past due to Detective Howard's lingering secret.

"The ties that bind this family are becoming undone, but Raq will stop at nothing to hold them together," an official synopsis reads.

Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore and Shanley Caswell also star. In addition, Antonio Ortiz has been promoted to a series regular.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is created by Sascha Penn, who also serves as showrunner. Penn, Jackson and Courtney A. Kemp are executive producers.

