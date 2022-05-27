Trending
TV
May 27, 2022 / 10:13 AM

'True Detective': Jodie Foster to star in Season 4

By Annie Martin
Jodie Foster will play a detective in "True Detective: Night Country," the fourth season of the HBO crime drama. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Jodie Foster has joined the cast of True Detective Season 4.

Variety reported Thursday that Foster, 59, will have a starring role in the new season of the HBO anthology crime drama.

Deadline confirmed Foster's casting and said the season is titled True Detective: Night Country.

Foster will play Detective Liz Danvers. The season follows Danvers and Detective Evangeline Navarro as they investigate the disappearance of six men who operated the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Ennis, Alaska.

As the long winter night falls, Danvers and Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

Issa López will write the scripts with Alan Page Arriaga and also direct the first episode.

Executive producers include Foster, Barry Jenkins, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga and Nic Pizzolatto.

True Detective is created by Pizzolatto and previously aired for three seasons on HBO. Season 1 starred McConaughey and Harrelson; Season 2 starred Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams; and Season 3 starred Mahershala Ali and Carmen Ejogo.

True Detective will mark Foster's first series regular TV role as an adult. The actress most recently starred in the film The Mauritanian, released on Amazon Prime Video in April 2021.

