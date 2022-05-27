Trending
May 27, 2022 / 11:36 AM

'The Good Fight': Paramount+ series to end with Season 6

By Annie Martin
Christine Baranski plays Diane Lockhart on the Paramount+ series "The Good Fight." File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- The Good Fight will conclude with a sixth and final season.

Series creators and showrunners Robert and Michelle King confirmed Friday to The Hollywood Reporter that the legal drama series will end with Season 6 on Paramount+.

"We've loved fighting The Good Fight these last six seasons. To be able to tell stories about an upside-down world in real time has been a gift. And to have worked with these talented, brilliant, generous actors, writers and crew has been a blessing," the pair said in a statement. "Our hope-slash-scheme is to find ways to work with all of them again in the future."

The Good Fight is a spinoff of the CBS series The Good Wife, which aired for seven seasons.

The spinoff follows Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) as she joins a preeminent Chicago law firm. Zach Grenier, Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman and Audra McDonald also star.

The Good Fight originally aired for four seasons on CBS All Access, which became Paramount+ in 2021.

Season 6 will consist of 10 episodes and premiere Sept. 8 on Paramount+. Robert and Michelle King told Variety that they wanted to end the series on a high note.

"We felt we could end the show with a pretty big bang," Robert King said. "That's better than getting to the season where we're struggling to find plot. We thought the sixth season could get us off the stage pretty grandly."

