Anthony Anderson not coming back for 'Law & Order' Season 22

Anthony Anderson will not be starring in "Law & Order" Season 22. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Anthony Anderson will not be returning to NBC's Law & Order for Season 22. Anderson signed a one-year deal when he returned to the crime drama for Season 21 and has decided not to come back, Deadline reported. Advertisement

Variety and The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed that Anderson will not be starring in Season 22.

Anderson first portrayed his character Detective Kevin Bernard starting with Season 18. Law & Order was then canceled in 2010 but was revived for Season 21, which began airing in February.

The actor was joined by original series star Sam Waterston, who portrays Jack McCoy for Season 21. Waterston also signed a one-year deal, but it is unknown if he will return for Season 22.

Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi also starred in Season 21.

Anderson recently wrapped up ABC sitcom Black-ish, which ended after eight seasons in April.