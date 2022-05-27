Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 27, 2022 / 7:51 AM

Anthony Anderson not coming back for 'Law & Order' Season 22

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Anthony Anderson not coming back for 'Law & Order' Season 22
Anthony Anderson will not be starring in "Law & Order" Season 22. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Anthony Anderson will not be returning to NBC's Law & Order for Season 22.

Anderson signed a one-year deal when he returned to the crime drama for Season 21 and has decided not to come back, Deadline reported.

Advertisement

Variety and The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed that Anderson will not be starring in Season 22.

Anderson first portrayed his character Detective Kevin Bernard starting with Season 18. Law & Order was then canceled in 2010 but was revived for Season 21, which began airing in February.

The actor was joined by original series star Sam Waterston, who portrays Jack McCoy for Season 21. Waterston also signed a one-year deal, but it is unknown if he will return for Season 22.

Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi also starred in Season 21.

Anderson recently wrapped up ABC sitcom Black-ish, which ended after eight seasons in April.

Read More

NBC orders more 'Law & Order' for 2022-23 Anthony Anderson happy to do 'victory lap' after 'Black-ish' finale What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Jude Law to star in new 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' series on Disney+
TV // 10 hours ago
Jude Law to star in new 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' series on Disney+
May 26 (UPI) -- Lucasfilm on Thursday officially announced "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew," a new Disney+ original series that will launch in 2023 and star Oscar-nominated actor Jude Law.
Warwick Davis casts spells amid epic sword fights in 'Willow' Disney+ series
TV // 15 hours ago
Warwick Davis casts spells amid epic sword fights in 'Willow' Disney+ series
May 26 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the first trailer for the "Willow" streaming series on Thursday. Warwick Davis returns to the fantasy world created by George Lucas.
Diego Luna joins 'Star Wars' rebellion in 'Andor'
TV // 16 hours ago
Diego Luna joins 'Star Wars' rebellion in 'Andor'
May 26 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the first trailer for "Andor" on Thursday. Diego Luna reprises his "Rogue One" role in the "Star Wars" series.
'Horizon Zero Dawn' series in the works at Netflix
TV // 19 hours ago
'Horizon Zero Dawn' series in the works at Netflix
May 26 (UPI) -- Sony confirmed that PlayStation video games "Horizon Zero Dawn," "Gran Turismo" and "God of War" will be adapted as TV series.
Maryanne Oketch wins 'Survivor' Season 42
TV // 20 hours ago
Maryanne Oketch wins 'Survivor' Season 42
May 26 (UPI) -- Maryanne Oketch, a 24-year-old seminary student from Ontario, was crowned the winner of Survivor Season 42.
Camilla Luddington shares her 'dream scenario' for 'Grey's Anatomy' finale
TV // 20 hours ago
Camilla Luddington shares her 'dream scenario' for 'Grey's Anatomy' finale
May 26 (UPI) -- Camilla Luddington, who plays Jo Wilson on "Grey's Anatomy," suggested a happy ending for the ABC series and recalled her audition.
'Man Vs Bee' trailer: Rowan Atkinson takes on pesky insect in Netflix comedy
TV // 21 hours ago
'Man Vs Bee' trailer: Rowan Atkinson takes on pesky insect in Netflix comedy
May 26 (UPI) -- "Man Vs Bee," a new series starring "Mr. Bean" actor Rowan Atkinson, is coming to Netflix in June.
Jon Hamm says 'Top Gun' viewers will only use the edge of their seat
TV // 1 day ago
Jon Hamm says 'Top Gun' viewers will only use the edge of their seat
May 26 (UPI) -- Jon Hamm discussed his role on "Top Gun: Maverick" and how the action sequel will be a special experience for theatergoers while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
What to binge: 5 upcoming adult animated series
TV // 1 day ago
What to binge: 5 upcoming adult animated series
May 26 (UPI) -- "The Hospital," "Rick and Morty: The Anime" and "Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth" are a few of the adult animated shows coming out soon.
Kailyn Lowry to exit 'Teen Mom 2' after 11 years
TV // 1 day ago
Kailyn Lowry to exit 'Teen Mom 2' after 11 years
May 25 (UPI) -- Kailyn Lowry announced her departure from the MTV series "Teen Mom 2" during the show's Season 11 reunion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67
Ray Liotta: 7 great movie and TV roles
Ray Liotta: 7 great movie and TV roles
Jeff Bridges says he came 'close to dying' from COVID-19 amid cancer battle
Jeff Bridges says he came 'close to dying' from COVID-19 amid cancer battle
Maryanne Oketch wins 'Survivor' Season 42
Maryanne Oketch wins 'Survivor' Season 42
Seventeen want everybody to dance in 'Hot' music video teaser
Seventeen want everybody to dance in 'Hot' music video teaser
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement