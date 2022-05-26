What to binge: 5 upcoming adult animated series

1/5

Keke Palmer will lend her voice to upcoming animated series "The Hospital." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Adult animation continues to expand into new genres across a number of streaming services. Gone are the days when only a handful of animated shows like The Simpsons, King of the Hill and South Park existed for adult audiences.

Here five upcoming adult animated shows to look forward to in the near future.

'The Hospital' -- Amazon Prime Video

Keke Palmer and Greta Lee will voice two intergalactically renowned surgeons and best friends in The Hospital, which has received a two season order from Amazon. Dr. Klak (Palmer) and Dr. Sleech (Lee) will risk their careers and existence as they take on a remarkable new case on the show. Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph, Kieran Culkin and Sam Smith round out the cast. The Hospital hails from Cirocco Dunlap (Russian Doll, Big Mouth), who serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner.

'Rick and Morty: The Anime' -- Adult Swim, HBO Max

Sci-fi comedy series Rick and Morty is being reimagined in the 10-episode Rick and Morty: The Anime. The show, which will feature a new art style, will be available on Adult Swim and HBO Max. Rick and Morty: The Anime will adapt themes and events of the main series, while standing on its own as an original work. Takashi Sano, who previously helmed anime shorts Rick and Morty vs. Genocider and Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil), will direct.

'Exploding Kittens' -- Netflix

Netflix is developing an animated series and mobile game based on the Exploding Kittens card game, which is coming to the streaming service in 2023. The series follows the eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell, when both God and the devil are sent to Earth in the bodies of chunky house cats. Tom Ellis, Abraham Lim, Lucy Liu, Ally Maki, Mark Proksch and Sasheer Zamata will have voice roles. King of the Hill creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are serving as executive producers.

'Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth' -- HBO Max

Sacha Baron Cohen is developing an animated comedy special titled Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth, which is coming to HBO Max. The special is set in the mythical "Town of Fools" of Yiddish folktales and shares the absurdist humor and interpretive questioning that is a nod to Jewish intellectual traditions. Cohen will narrate the special and is executive producing, along with King of the Hill creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge, who are also developing the story with the comedian.

'Married with Children' animated reboot -- TBD

Sony Pictures Television has announced an animated reboot of classic sitcom Married with Children, which is being shopped at networks and streaming services. Original cast members Ed O'Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate and David Faustino are expected to return and voice their characters in the reboot. The original Married with Children, which followed a dysfunctional Chicago family, aired from 1987 to 1997.