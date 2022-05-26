Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 26, 2022 / 4:00 AM

What to binge: 5 upcoming adult animated series

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
What to binge: 5 upcoming adult animated series
Keke Palmer will lend her voice to upcoming animated series "The Hospital." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Adult animation continues to expand into new genres across a number of streaming services.

Gone are the days when only a handful of animated shows like The Simpsons, King of the Hill and South Park existed for adult audiences.

Advertisement

Here five upcoming adult animated shows to look forward to in the near future.

'The Hospital' -- Amazon Prime Video

Keke Palmer and Greta Lee will voice two intergalactically renowned surgeons and best friends in The Hospital, which has received a two season order from Amazon. Dr. Klak (Palmer) and Dr. Sleech (Lee) will risk their careers and existence as they take on a remarkable new case on the show. Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph, Kieran Culkin and Sam Smith round out the cast. The Hospital hails from Cirocco Dunlap (Russian Doll, Big Mouth), who serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner.

'Rick and Morty: The Anime' -- Adult Swim, HBO Max

Sci-fi comedy series Rick and Morty is being reimagined in the 10-episode Rick and Morty: The Anime. The show, which will feature a new art style, will be available on Adult Swim and HBO Max. Rick and Morty: The Anime will adapt themes and events of the main series, while standing on its own as an original work. Takashi Sano, who previously helmed anime shorts Rick and Morty vs. Genocider and Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil), will direct.

Advertisement

'Exploding Kittens' -- Netflix

Netflix is developing an animated series and mobile game based on the Exploding Kittens card game, which is coming to the streaming service in 2023. The series follows the eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell, when both God and the devil are sent to Earth in the bodies of chunky house cats. Tom Ellis, Abraham Lim, Lucy Liu, Ally Maki, Mark Proksch and Sasheer Zamata will have voice roles. King of the Hill creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are serving as executive producers.

'Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth' -- HBO Max

Sacha Baron Cohen is developing an animated comedy special titled Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth, which is coming to HBO Max. The special is set in the mythical "Town of Fools" of Yiddish folktales and shares the absurdist humor and interpretive questioning that is a nod to Jewish intellectual traditions. Cohen will narrate the special and is executive producing, along with King of the Hill creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge, who are also developing the story with the comedian.

'Married with Children' animated reboot -- TBD

Sony Pictures Television has announced an animated reboot of classic sitcom Married with Children, which is being shopped at networks and streaming services. Original cast members Ed O'Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate and David Faustino are expected to return and voice their characters in the reboot. The original Married with Children, which followed a dysfunctional Chicago family, aired from 1987 to 1997.

Advertisement

Read More

What to binge: 5 movies to watch after 'Senior Year' What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Heartstopper' Rose McIver: 5 roles beyond 'Ghosts' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kailyn Lowry to exit 'Teen Mom 2' after 11 years
TV // 18 hours ago
Kailyn Lowry to exit 'Teen Mom 2' after 11 years
May 25 (UPI) -- Kailyn Lowry announced her departure from the MTV series "Teen Mom 2" during the show's Season 11 reunion.
'This is Us' creator, stars celebrate series finale: 'It's been the trip of a lifetime'
TV // 19 hours ago
'This is Us' creator, stars celebrate series finale: 'It's been the trip of a lifetime'
May 25 (UPI) -- "This is Us," a family drama starring Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, ended Tuesday after six seasons on NBC.
CBS pulls 'FBI' Season 4 finale following Texas school shooting
TV // 21 hours ago
CBS pulls 'FBI' Season 4 finale following Texas school shooting
May 25 (UPI) -- CBS pulled the finale to "FBI" Season 4 following the Texas elementary school shooting that left 19 students and two adults dead.
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos 'Family Reboot' reconnects busy families
TV // 1 day ago
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos 'Family Reboot' reconnects busy families
May 24 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the trailer for "Family Reboot" on Tuesday. The reality series from executive producers Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos helps busy families reconnect.
Chrissy Teigen returns in 'Chrissy's Court' Season 2 on June 17
TV // 1 day ago
Chrissy Teigen returns in 'Chrissy's Court' Season 2 on June 17
May 24 (UPI) -- Roku Channel announced Season 2 of "Chrissy's Court" on Tuesday. The Chrissy Teigen courtroom show will return June 17.
'Vanje: 24 Hours of Love' dating series coming June 9, suitors announced
TV // 1 day ago
'Vanje: 24 Hours of Love' dating series coming June 9, suitors announced
May 24 (UPI) -- Miss Vanjie is looking for love in new dating series "Vanje: 24 Hours of Love," which is coming to streaming service WOW Presents Plus on June 9 starting at 3 p.m. EDT.
Tayshia Adams to host MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted
TV // 1 day ago
Tayshia Adams to host MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted
May 24 (UPI) -- Former "Bachelorette" star Tayshia Adams will host the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted ceremony in June.
'Love Island' Season 8 coming to ITV2 in June
TV // 1 day ago
'Love Island' Season 8 coming to ITV2 in June
May 24 (UPI) -- British dating reality series "Love Island" will return for an eighth season on ITV2 in June.
'The Hospital': Amazon orders two seasons, cast set with Keke Palmer
TV // 1 day ago
'The Hospital': Amazon orders two seasons, cast set with Keke Palmer
May 24 (UPI) -- Amazon has ordered two seasons of new animated comedy "The Hospital" and has announced the voice cast, which includes Keke Palmer, Greta Lee and more.
Sadie Sink teases Max's 'emo phase' in 'Stranger Things' Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
Sadie Sink teases Max's 'emo phase' in 'Stranger Things' Season 4
May 24 (UPI) -- Sadie Sink, who plays Max Mayfield on the Netflix series "Stranger Things," discussed the show's fourth season on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Aerosmith cancels shows as Steven Tyler enters rehab
Aerosmith cancels shows as Steven Tyler enters rehab
Seventeen want everybody to dance in 'Hot' music video teaser
Seventeen want everybody to dance in 'Hot' music video teaser
Stars react to Texas school shooting: 'Filled with rage and grief'
Stars react to Texas school shooting: 'Filled with rage and grief'
CBS pulls 'FBI' Season 4 finale following Texas school shooting
CBS pulls 'FBI' Season 4 finale following Texas school shooting
'This is Us' creator, stars celebrate series finale: 'It's been the trip of a lifetime'
'This is Us' creator, stars celebrate series finale: 'It's been the trip of a lifetime'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement