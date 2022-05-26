Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 26, 2022 / 4:27 PM

Warwick Davis casts spells amid epic sword fights in 'Willow' Disney+ series

By Fred Topel
1/5
Warwick Davis casts spells amid epic sword fights in 'Willow' Disney+ series
Willow (Warwick Davis_ is back in action. Photo courtesy of Lucasfilm Ltd.

May 26 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the trailer for their Willow series on Thursday at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, Calif. The show premieres Nov. 30 on Disney+.

The trailer shows Willow (Warwick Davis) living peacefully in the Nelwyn village with his family. A group of young warriors come to ask Willow to help them with his magic.

Advertisement

Clips show swordsmen clashing and Willow wielding his magic wand. New fantastical creatures emerge from the water.

Willow was an original fantasy movie in 1988 from an idea by executive producer George Lucas. Ron Howard directed the film.

Davis, then 18, played Willow, an aspiring wizard from a village of little people. Willow was drawn into an adventure to protect a baby from an evil sorceress.

Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley also starred in the film as humans who become Willow's allies. They are not in the series.

The series introduces new cast members Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha Patel and Dempsey Bryk. Davis appeared in a video announcing production on the series in November.

Advertisement

Although there was never a Willow movie sequel, Lucas and author Chris Claremont wrote a series of sequel novels. Howard remains an executive producer of the Disney+ series with Jonathan Kasdan, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan.

Read More

Warwick Davis introduces cast of 'Willow' sequel series in new video Diego Luna joins 'Star Wars' rebellion in 'Andor' Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos 'Family Reboot' reconnects busy families

Latest Headlines

Diego Luna joins 'Star Wars' rebellion in 'Andor'
TV // 47 minutes ago
Diego Luna joins 'Star Wars' rebellion in 'Andor'
May 26 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the first trailer for "Andor" on Thursday. Diego Luna reprises his "Rogue One" role in the "Star Wars" series.
'Horizon Zero Dawn' series in the works at Netflix
TV // 4 hours ago
'Horizon Zero Dawn' series in the works at Netflix
May 26 (UPI) -- Sony confirmed that PlayStation video games "Horizon Zero Dawn," "Gran Turismo" and "God of War" will be adapted as TV series.
Maryanne Oketch wins 'Survivor' Season 42
TV // 5 hours ago
Maryanne Oketch wins 'Survivor' Season 42
May 26 (UPI) -- Maryanne Oketch, a 24-year-old seminary student from Ontario, was crowned the winner of Survivor Season 42.
Camilla Luddington shares her 'dream scenario' for 'Grey's Anatomy' finale
TV // 5 hours ago
Camilla Luddington shares her 'dream scenario' for 'Grey's Anatomy' finale
May 26 (UPI) -- Camilla Luddington, who plays Jo Wilson on "Grey's Anatomy," suggested a happy ending for the ABC series and recalled her audition.
'Man Vs Bee' trailer: Rowan Atkinson takes on pesky insect in Netflix comedy
TV // 6 hours ago
'Man Vs Bee' trailer: Rowan Atkinson takes on pesky insect in Netflix comedy
May 26 (UPI) -- "Man Vs Bee," a new series starring "Mr. Bean" actor Rowan Atkinson, is coming to Netflix in June.
Jon Hamm says 'Top Gun' viewers will only use the edge of their seat
TV // 8 hours ago
Jon Hamm says 'Top Gun' viewers will only use the edge of their seat
May 26 (UPI) -- Jon Hamm discussed his role on "Top Gun: Maverick" and how the action sequel will be a special experience for theatergoers while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
What to binge: 5 upcoming adult animated series
TV // 12 hours ago
What to binge: 5 upcoming adult animated series
May 26 (UPI) -- "The Hospital," "Rick and Morty: The Anime" and "Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth" are a few of the adult animated shows coming out soon.
Kailyn Lowry to exit 'Teen Mom 2' after 11 years
TV // 1 day ago
Kailyn Lowry to exit 'Teen Mom 2' after 11 years
May 25 (UPI) -- Kailyn Lowry announced her departure from the MTV series "Teen Mom 2" during the show's Season 11 reunion.
'This is Us' creator, stars celebrate series finale: 'It's been the trip of a lifetime'
TV // 1 day ago
'This is Us' creator, stars celebrate series finale: 'It's been the trip of a lifetime'
May 25 (UPI) -- "This is Us," a family drama starring Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, ended Tuesday after six seasons on NBC.
CBS pulls 'FBI' Season 4 finale following Texas school shooting
TV // 1 day ago
CBS pulls 'FBI' Season 4 finale following Texas school shooting
May 25 (UPI) -- CBS pulled the finale to "FBI" Season 4 following the Texas elementary school shooting that left 19 students and two adults dead.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67
Seventeen want everybody to dance in 'Hot' music video teaser
Seventeen want everybody to dance in 'Hot' music video teaser
Jeff Bridges says he came 'close to dying' from COVID-19 amid cancer battle
Jeff Bridges says he came 'close to dying' from COVID-19 amid cancer battle
Aerosmith cancels shows as Steven Tyler enters rehab
Aerosmith cancels shows as Steven Tyler enters rehab
What to binge: 5 upcoming adult animated series
What to binge: 5 upcoming adult animated series
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement