Warwick Davis casts spells amid epic sword fights in 'Willow' Disney+ series

Willow (Warwick Davis_ is back in action. Photo courtesy of Lucasfilm Ltd.

May 26 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the trailer for their Willow series on Thursday at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, Calif. The show premieres Nov. 30 on Disney+. The trailer shows Willow (Warwick Davis) living peacefully in the Nelwyn village with his family. A group of young warriors come to ask Willow to help them with his magic. Advertisement

Clips show swordsmen clashing and Willow wielding his magic wand. New fantastical creatures emerge from the water.

Willow was an original fantasy movie in 1988 from an idea by executive producer George Lucas. Ron Howard directed the film.

Davis, then 18, played Willow, an aspiring wizard from a village of little people. Willow was drawn into an adventure to protect a baby from an evil sorceress.

Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley also starred in the film as humans who become Willow's allies. They are not in the series.

The series introduces new cast members Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha Patel and Dempsey Bryk. Davis appeared in a video announcing production on the series in November.

Although there was never a Willow movie sequel, Lucas and author Chris Claremont wrote a series of sequel novels. Howard remains an executive producer of the Disney+ series with Jonathan Kasdan, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan.