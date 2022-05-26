Maryanne Oketch wins 'Survivor' Season 42

Maryanne Oketch was named the Sole Survivor on "Survivor" Season 42. Photo courtesy of Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

May 26 (UPI) -- Maryanne Oketch, a 24-year-old seminary student from Ontario, was crowned the winner of Survivor Season 42. Oketch was named the Sole Survivor and took home the $1 million grand prize on Wednesday during the Season 42 finale. Advertisement

The finale started with five contestants, including Oketch, Lindsay Dolashewich, Romeo Escobar, Mike Turner and Jonathan Young.

Turner and Escobar joined Oketch in the final three. The jury selected Oketch as the winner during the final Tribal Council with seven votes. Turner earned one vote while Escobar received none.

Oketch also revealed that she had kept an immunity idol secret until the very end.

Erika Casupanan, another Canadian woman of color, previously won Survivor Season 41. Canadians were allowed to compete on Survivor starting with Season 39.