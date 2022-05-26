'Man Vs Bee' trailer: Rowan Atkinson takes on pesky insect in Netflix comedy

1/3

"Man Vs Bee," a new series starring "Mr. Bean" actor Rowan Atkinson, is coming to Netflix in June. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Man Vs Bee. The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy Thursday featuring Mr. Bean actor Rowan Atkinson. Advertisement

Man Vs Bee follows Trevor (Atkinson), a single father who lands a housesitting job at an elegant mansion. The trailer shows teases disaster for Trevor as he faces off with a pesky bee in the house.

The new series is created by Atkinson and Will Davies, who previously collaborated on the Johnny English franchise, and written and directed by David Kerr.

Jing Lusi, Claudie Blakley, Tom Basden, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Greg McHugh and India Fowler also star.

Man Vs Bee premieres June 24 on Netflix.

Atkinson is an actor and comedian known for Blackadder, Mr. Bean and Johnny English.