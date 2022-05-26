Jude Law to star in new 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' series on Disney+

Jude Law arrives on the red carpet at "The Rhythm Section" New York Screening on Jan. 27, 2020, at Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Lucasfilm on Thursday officially announced Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a new Disney+ original series that will launch in 2023 and star Oscar-nominated actor Jude Law. Revealed during Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, Calif., the upcoming series is created by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts and Christopher Ford. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will serve as executive producers. Advertisement

Set during the same timeline as The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett, the Skeleton Crew series will follow a group of 10-year-old kids from a small planet who get lost in the galaxy far, far away and must find their way home.

The new show was previously described as a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films from the 1980s. Casting for the young stars is currently underway.

Law is coming off portraying the younger version of Albus Dumbledore in two films from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, including the 2022 installment Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. He also is playing Captain Hook in the upcoming Disney+ film Peter Pan & Wendy.

Advertisement Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, an Original series starring Jude Law, from executive producers Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, is streaming in 2023 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/cEP3uXO4Aw— Star Wars (@starwars) May 26, 2022

The Star Wars: Skeleton Crew reveal was one of many at this year's Star Wars Celebration event. It joined the release date and first trailer of the new Star Wars series Andor, the official teaser trailer of Willow and the first image from Indiana Jones 5.

Also at the event, it was confirmed that the third season of The Mandalorian and the premiere of Ahsoka will arrive in 2023.