Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 26, 2022 / 9:59 PM

Jude Law to star in new 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' series on Disney+

By Connor Grott
Jude Law to star in new 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' series on Disney+
Jude Law arrives on the red carpet at "The Rhythm Section" New York Screening on Jan. 27, 2020, at Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Lucasfilm on Thursday officially announced Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a new Disney+ original series that will launch in 2023 and star Oscar-nominated actor Jude Law.

Revealed during Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, Calif., the upcoming series is created by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts and Christopher Ford. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will serve as executive producers.

Advertisement

Set during the same timeline as The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett, the Skeleton Crew series will follow a group of 10-year-old kids from a small planet who get lost in the galaxy far, far away and must find their way home.

The new show was previously described as a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films from the 1980s. Casting for the young stars is currently underway.

Law is coming off portraying the younger version of Albus Dumbledore in two films from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, including the 2022 installment Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. He also is playing Captain Hook in the upcoming Disney+ film Peter Pan & Wendy.

The Star Wars: Skeleton Crew reveal was one of many at this year's Star Wars Celebration event. It joined the release date and first trailer of the new Star Wars series Andor, the official teaser trailer of Willow and the first image from Indiana Jones 5.

Also at the event, it was confirmed that the third season of The Mandalorian and the premiere of Ahsoka will arrive in 2023.

Read More

Warwick Davis casts spells amid epic sword fights in 'Willow' Disney+ series Diego Luna joins 'Star Wars' rebellion in 'Andor' 'The Orville' Season 3 trailer quotes 'Star Wars'

Latest Headlines

Warwick Davis casts spells amid epic sword fights in 'Willow' Disney+ series
TV // 6 hours ago
Warwick Davis casts spells amid epic sword fights in 'Willow' Disney+ series
May 26 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the first trailer for the "Willow" streaming series on Thursday. Warwick Davis returns to the fantasy world created by George Lucas.
Diego Luna joins 'Star Wars' rebellion in 'Andor'
TV // 6 hours ago
Diego Luna joins 'Star Wars' rebellion in 'Andor'
May 26 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the first trailer for "Andor" on Thursday. Diego Luna reprises his "Rogue One" role in the "Star Wars" series.
'Horizon Zero Dawn' series in the works at Netflix
TV // 10 hours ago
'Horizon Zero Dawn' series in the works at Netflix
May 26 (UPI) -- Sony confirmed that PlayStation video games "Horizon Zero Dawn," "Gran Turismo" and "God of War" will be adapted as TV series.
Maryanne Oketch wins 'Survivor' Season 42
TV // 11 hours ago
Maryanne Oketch wins 'Survivor' Season 42
May 26 (UPI) -- Maryanne Oketch, a 24-year-old seminary student from Ontario, was crowned the winner of Survivor Season 42.
Camilla Luddington shares her 'dream scenario' for 'Grey's Anatomy' finale
TV // 11 hours ago
Camilla Luddington shares her 'dream scenario' for 'Grey's Anatomy' finale
May 26 (UPI) -- Camilla Luddington, who plays Jo Wilson on "Grey's Anatomy," suggested a happy ending for the ABC series and recalled her audition.
'Man Vs Bee' trailer: Rowan Atkinson takes on pesky insect in Netflix comedy
TV // 12 hours ago
'Man Vs Bee' trailer: Rowan Atkinson takes on pesky insect in Netflix comedy
May 26 (UPI) -- "Man Vs Bee," a new series starring "Mr. Bean" actor Rowan Atkinson, is coming to Netflix in June.
Jon Hamm says 'Top Gun' viewers will only use the edge of their seat
TV // 14 hours ago
Jon Hamm says 'Top Gun' viewers will only use the edge of their seat
May 26 (UPI) -- Jon Hamm discussed his role on "Top Gun: Maverick" and how the action sequel will be a special experience for theatergoers while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
What to binge: 5 upcoming adult animated series
TV // 18 hours ago
What to binge: 5 upcoming adult animated series
May 26 (UPI) -- "The Hospital," "Rick and Morty: The Anime" and "Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth" are a few of the adult animated shows coming out soon.
Kailyn Lowry to exit 'Teen Mom 2' after 11 years
TV // 1 day ago
Kailyn Lowry to exit 'Teen Mom 2' after 11 years
May 25 (UPI) -- Kailyn Lowry announced her departure from the MTV series "Teen Mom 2" during the show's Season 11 reunion.
'This is Us' creator, stars celebrate series finale: 'It's been the trip of a lifetime'
TV // 1 day ago
'This is Us' creator, stars celebrate series finale: 'It's been the trip of a lifetime'
May 25 (UPI) -- "This is Us," a family drama starring Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, ended Tuesday after six seasons on NBC.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67
Ray Liotta: 7 great movie and TV roles
Ray Liotta: 7 great movie and TV roles
Jeff Bridges says he came 'close to dying' from COVID-19 amid cancer battle
Jeff Bridges says he came 'close to dying' from COVID-19 amid cancer battle
Seventeen want everybody to dance in 'Hot' music video teaser
Seventeen want everybody to dance in 'Hot' music video teaser
Maryanne Oketch wins 'Survivor' Season 42
Maryanne Oketch wins 'Survivor' Season 42
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement