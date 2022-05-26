Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 26, 2022 / 12:20 PM

'Horizon Zero Dawn' series in the works at Netflix

By Annie Martin

May 26 (UPI) -- Netflix is developing a new series based on popular video game Horizon Zero Dawn.

Sony president Jim Ryan confirmed in an investor briefing Thursday that PlayStation video games Horizon Zero Dawn, Gran Turismo and God of War will be adapted as TV series.

Advertisement

Horizon Zero Dawn was released in 2017 and follows Aloy, a hunter living in a world overrun by robotic creatures. The series is in development at Netflix, while Gran Turismo has yet to find a distributor.

Ryan confirmed that the God of War series, first announced in March, has officially landed at Amazon Prime Video.

Sony and PlayStation Productions previously adapted the Uncharted video game franchise as a film starring Tom Holland, released in February.

The studio is also developing a Last of Us series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, which will air on HBO.

In addition, Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Neve Campbell and Thomas Haden Church will star in a Twisted Metal series for Peacock, while John Wick director Chad Stahelski will helm a Ghost of Tsushima film.

Advertisement

Read More

Neve Campbell joins Anthony Mackie in 'Twisted Metal' series 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game shows off exclusive PlayStation 5 features 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' gets October release date What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Maryanne Oketch wins 'Survivor' Season 42
TV // 2 hours ago
Maryanne Oketch wins 'Survivor' Season 42
May 26 (UPI) -- Maryanne Oketch, a 24-year-old seminary student from Ontario, was crowned the winner of Survivor Season 42.
Camilla Luddington shares her 'dream scenario' for 'Grey's Anatomy' finale
TV // 2 hours ago
Camilla Luddington shares her 'dream scenario' for 'Grey's Anatomy' finale
May 26 (UPI) -- Camilla Luddington, who plays Jo Wilson on "Grey's Anatomy," suggested a happy ending for the ABC series and recalled her audition.
'Man Vs Bee' trailer: Rowan Atkinson takes on pesky insect in Netflix comedy
TV // 3 hours ago
'Man Vs Bee' trailer: Rowan Atkinson takes on pesky insect in Netflix comedy
May 26 (UPI) -- "Man Vs Bee," a new series starring "Mr. Bean" actor Rowan Atkinson, is coming to Netflix in June.
Jon Hamm says 'Top Gun' viewers will only use the edge of their seat
TV // 5 hours ago
Jon Hamm says 'Top Gun' viewers will only use the edge of their seat
May 26 (UPI) -- Jon Hamm discussed his role on "Top Gun: Maverick" and how the action sequel will be a special experience for theatergoers while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
What to binge: 5 upcoming adult animated series
TV // 9 hours ago
What to binge: 5 upcoming adult animated series
May 26 (UPI) -- "The Hospital," "Rick and Morty: The Anime" and "Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth" are a few of the adult animated shows coming out soon.
Kailyn Lowry to exit 'Teen Mom 2' after 11 years
TV // 1 day ago
Kailyn Lowry to exit 'Teen Mom 2' after 11 years
May 25 (UPI) -- Kailyn Lowry announced her departure from the MTV series "Teen Mom 2" during the show's Season 11 reunion.
'This is Us' creator, stars celebrate series finale: 'It's been the trip of a lifetime'
TV // 1 day ago
'This is Us' creator, stars celebrate series finale: 'It's been the trip of a lifetime'
May 25 (UPI) -- "This is Us," a family drama starring Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, ended Tuesday after six seasons on NBC.
CBS pulls 'FBI' Season 4 finale following Texas school shooting
TV // 1 day ago
CBS pulls 'FBI' Season 4 finale following Texas school shooting
May 25 (UPI) -- CBS pulled the finale to "FBI" Season 4 following the Texas elementary school shooting that left 19 students and two adults dead.
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos 'Family Reboot' reconnects busy families
TV // 1 day ago
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos 'Family Reboot' reconnects busy families
May 24 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the trailer for "Family Reboot" on Tuesday. The reality series from executive producers Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos helps busy families reconnect.
Chrissy Teigen returns in 'Chrissy's Court' Season 2 on June 17
TV // 1 day ago
Chrissy Teigen returns in 'Chrissy's Court' Season 2 on June 17
May 24 (UPI) -- Roku Channel announced Season 2 of "Chrissy's Court" on Tuesday. The Chrissy Teigen courtroom show will return June 17.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Seventeen want everybody to dance in 'Hot' music video teaser
Seventeen want everybody to dance in 'Hot' music video teaser
Aerosmith cancels shows as Steven Tyler enters rehab
Aerosmith cancels shows as Steven Tyler enters rehab
What to binge: 5 upcoming adult animated series
What to binge: 5 upcoming adult animated series
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Jacqueline Wood gives birth to third child
'Bold and the Beautiful' star Jacqueline Wood gives birth to third child
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement