'Horizon Zero Dawn' series in the works at Netflix

May 26 (UPI) -- Netflix is developing a new series based on popular video game Horizon Zero Dawn.

Sony president Jim Ryan confirmed in an investor briefing Thursday that PlayStation video games Horizon Zero Dawn, Gran Turismo and God of War will be adapted as TV series.

Horizon Zero Dawn was released in 2017 and follows Aloy, a hunter living in a world overrun by robotic creatures. The series is in development at Netflix, while Gran Turismo has yet to find a distributor.

Ryan confirmed that the God of War series, first announced in March, has officially landed at Amazon Prime Video.

Sony and PlayStation Productions previously adapted the Uncharted video game franchise as a film starring Tom Holland, released in February.

The studio is also developing a Last of Us series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, which will air on HBO.

In addition, Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Neve Campbell and Thomas Haden Church will star in a Twisted Metal series for Peacock, while John Wick director Chad Stahelski will helm a Ghost of Tsushima film.