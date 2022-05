1/5

Diego Luna stars in "Andor." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the first trailer for the Star Wars series Andor on Thursday. The trailer premiered at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, Calif. Diego Luna reprises his role of Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Rogue One took place directly before Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope and Andor is a prequel to Rogue One. Advertisement

The trailer shows Andor flying a shuttle through explosive spaceship chases. The trailer also offered a look at co-stars Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough and Kyle Solle.

Fiona Shaw gets the last line of the trailer as her character, Maarva.

"People are standing up," Maarva said. "That's what a reckoning sounds like."

Andor is one of the rebels who rise up against the Empire led by Darth Vader in the original trilogy.

Andor premieres Aug. 31 on Disney+ with two episodes with new episodes weekly on Wednesdays.