Camilla Luddington shares her 'dream scenario' for 'Grey's Anatomy' finale

May 26 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy star Camilla Luddington is sharing her "dream scenario" for the show's series finale.
The 38-year-old actress suggested a happy ending for the ABC medical drama during Thursday's episode of Good Morning America.
Luddington plays Josephine "Jo" Wilson on Grey's Anatomy, which will air its Season 18 finale Thursday evening. The series was renewed for Season 19 in January.
On GMA, Luddington was asked to share her hopes for the show's eventual end.
"Can we be on a beach? There have been so many huge disasters. Can we just all survive, and with, like a cocktail?" the actress said. "Cocktail and a beach. That's what I'll pitch next."
Luddington also looked back on her Grey's Anatomy audition in 2012. The actress said she missed her first audition but was able to reach out to series creator Shonda Rhimes.
"I actually missed the audition. I was at Comic-Con in San Diego ... I was promoting my video game Tomb Raider and I missed it," Luddington said.
"I had known Shonda because I tested for a show of hers. I realized from my agent that they hadn't found one of the interns that they needed. I came in on a Monday, by the Friday I was shooting," she added. "It was wild. 10 years later, here I am."
Grey's Anatomy also stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver. The Season 18 finale will feature the return of "Japril," or Jackson Avery and April Kepner, played by Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew.