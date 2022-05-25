'This is Us' creator, stars celebrate series finale: 'It's been the trip of a lifetime'

1/5

"This is Us" star Sterling K. Brown attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Frozen II" in 2019.

May 25 (UPI) -- The creator and stars of popular NBC drama This is Us are celebrating the show's series finale. Series creator Dan Fogelman and stars Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson took to social media Tuesday to thank and say goodbye to fans. Advertisement

This is Us followed the Pearson family -- parents Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) and children Randall (Brown), Kate (Metz) and Kevin (Hartley) -- in multiple time frames. The show ended Tuesday after six seasons on NBC.

Fogelman said on Twitter that he hopes the finale "satisfies and leaves you thinking, and feeling, and even smiling."

"I hope it makes you feel as full as your response to this show has made us feel, all these years," he wrote. "Thank you for taking this train ride with us. It's been the trip of a lifetime."

Mandy Moore shared a quote from her character, Rebecca Pearson, who died in the penultimate episode, alongside a photo of the leaflet used for Rebecca's funeral.

"As we close out the final chapter, let me leave you with this... 'Take the risks. Make the big moves, even if they're small moves. Forge ahead with your lives in any and every direction that moves you. I'm asking you to be fearless.' - Rebecca Pearson #ThisIsUs," she tweeted.

Brown and Watson, who played couple Randall and Beth Pearson, posted a photo together and a joint statement on Instagram.

"Thank you, thank you, from the bottom of our sweet R&B hearts for being on this journey with us and sharing yours in the process. We love you! Yours truly, R&B #ThisIsUs," the pair wrote.

Brown also shared tributes to Metz and Hartley, who played his on-screen siblings Kate and Kevin.

"To my brother and sister, @justinhartley & @ChrissyMetz I love you guys so damn much! It's been an absolute pleasure to be your brother! Let's all go do wonderful things, & if you need anything, I'm here! Ta ta for now! #Big3 #ThisIsUs #WeDidSomethingGood," he wrote.

Metz shared some of her favorite moments with Kate in a video on Instagram.

"Can't believe today is here. Taking a trip down memory lane and sharing some of my favorite Kate Pearson moments..." she captioned the post. "Love you all!! #ThisIsUsFinalChapter."

This is Us also starred Milo Ventimiglia, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Eris Baker and Faithe Herman.