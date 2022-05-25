Kailyn Lowry to exit 'Teen Mom 2' after 11 years

Kailyn Lowry announced her departure from the MTV series "Teen Mom 2" during the show's Season 11 reunion. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is leaving the show after 11 years. The 30-year-old television personality announced her departure from the MTV reality series during Part 1 of the show's Season 11 reunion Tuesday. Advertisement

While appearing via video from home, Lowry told reunion co-hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa that she thinks she needs to "move on" from Teen Mom.

"I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I'm ready," Lowry said.

Lowry then reiterated that it is time for her to exit the show.

"I think that we should part ways," she said. "I think this should be the end."

During the reunion, Lowry also gave a first look at her boyfriend, whose name she has yet to share.

Although Kail chose to not come to the reunion in person, she's still here to tell her side of the story. Plus, a little boyfriend reveal?! The #TeenMom2 reunion continues tonight at 8p on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/pTUCMY26Jx— Teen Mom (@TeenMom) May 24, 2022

Advertisement

Lowry has four children -- son Isaac, 12, with Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 8, with Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 4, and son Creed, 21 months, with Chris Lopez.

The television personality was first seen on the MTV series 16 and Pregnant and has starred on Teen Mom 2 since its premiere in 2011.

MTV announced last week that the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 will merge and star together on the new series Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

"For the first time, the moms and all their stories will be brought together in one supersized series that focuses on the unique bond they share as they face the reality of parenthood and adulting while entering new phases of life together," an official description reads.

Teen Mom 2 also stars Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline and Ashley Jones. Part 2 of the Season 11 reunion will air Tuesday.