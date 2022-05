1/5

Tom Hiddleston discussed the Norwegian song he performed in "Loki" while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Tom Hiddleston recalled how he performed a song in Norwegian for Marvel's Loki while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The actor told Kimmel on Monday that he only had four days to learn the song, which was written for the show as a nod to the fact that Loki is a Norse god. Advertisement

Hiddleston said he sang the song all the time in order to remember it.

"I was so worried I was going to offend a whole nation of people," he said of the song, which made it onto the world music charts.

Hiddleston also performed the song briefly on the talk show and translated some of it.

"It means something like the trees, they dance and the waterfalls stop when she sings, she sings come home," Hiddleston said.

"It was sort of like an old folk song, which Loki could turn into a drinking game," he continued.

Hiddleston also confirmed that the entire cast from Loki will be returning to Season 2 and that the Marvel series is moving production from Atlanta to London.

Hiddleston currently stars in Apple's The Essex Serpent alongside Claire Danes.