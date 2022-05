1/5

Tom Cruise (L) and Jennifer Connelly attend the premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 18. Cruise piloted planes with James Corden onboard on "The Late Late Show." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise took James Corden on an aerial adventure as he piloted multiple planes with the comedian as his passenger on The Late Late Show. The actor picked up Corden and took him in the desert where he piloted a vintage fighter plane during the segment on Monday. Advertisement

"I'm very excited that James is doing this. We he the first late night show I asked? Hell no. He was just the first one, the only one who said yes," Cruise said.

Cruise flew the plane and even got into a dogfight with another plane before they landed. Cruise wasn't done however, and then took Corden on a ride in a modern fighter plane.

Cruise performed aerial tricks and flew through the air at high speeds in the newer jet. The 59-year-old also flew the plane upside down after he lied to Corden about taking it easy.

Cruise will continue to fly planes in Top Gun: Maverick, which hits theaters on Friday.