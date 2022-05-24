Tayshia Adams to host MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted

Former "Bachelorette" star Tayshia Adams will host the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted ceremony in June. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- MTV has announced a host for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. The network said Tuesday that former Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams will host the ceremony at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles in June.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted focus on reality television. The show will air June 5 at 10 p.m. EDT following the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

RuPaul's Drag Race leads the field of nominees for Unscripted with four nominations, followed by Selling Sunset and Summer House with three nominations each.

Nikki Glaser hosted the inaugural Unscripted ceremony in 2021.

Give it up for your 2022 #MTVAwards: Unscripted host, @tayshia!!! Don't miss a moment of the biggest night to be a fan - Sunday, June 5th on MTV ✨ pic.twitter.com/d9YtQtAT5Y— MTV (@MTV) May 24, 2022

MTV announced Monday that Vanessa Hudgens will host this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards, which will air at 8 p.m. Top nominees include Spider-Man: No Way Home and the HBO series Euphoria.

Both award shows will broadcast on MTV, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.

Adams came to fame as a contestant in Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor. She later replaced Clare Crawley as the star of The Bachelorette Season 16 and co-hosted Seasons 17 and 18 of the ABC dating reality show.