Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos executive produce "Family Reboot." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the trailer for the reality series Family Reboot on Tuesday. The show from executive producers Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos premieres June 15 on the streaming service. Three hosts lead families in exercises and activities to reconnect. The trailer shows both kids and adults putting their phones and electronic devices away for the weekend. Advertisement

The trailer shows families in which both kids and parents are so busy with their schedule, they don't have time to even dine together. Each family will spend a week working on reconnecting.

The week begins with the search for the accommodations and the key to the house. Family members will share rooms and spend the week learning ways to reconnect.

Ripa and Consuelos executive produce via their Milojo Productions along with Albert Bianchini. Catherine Pappas showruns and executive produces.

Additional EPs include Julian P. Hobbs and Elli Hakami of Talos Films. Michael Halpern is director of development.

All six episodes of Family Reboot premiere June 15.