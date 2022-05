1/5

Keke Palmer will lend her voice to new Amazon animated series, "The Hospital." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Amazon has ordered two seasons of new animated comedy The Hospital and has announced the voice cast, which includes Keke Palmer, Greta Lee and more. Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph are a part of the voice cast and are serving as executive producers. Kieran Culkin and singer Sam Smith will also be providing voices. Advertisement

The Hospital hails from Cirocco Dunlap (Russian Doll, Big Mouth) who serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner.

The comedy series will follow alien best friends Sleech and Klak, who are intergalactically renowned surgeons. The duo will risk their careers and existence itself as they take on a remarkable new case.

Palmer is voicing Dr. Klak, with Lee as Dr. Sleech. Lyonne will voice Nurse Tup, a playful nihilist, with Rudolph as Dr. Vlam, a robot intern, who has been alive for 20,000 years.

Culkin stars as Dr. Plowp, an adult surgeon and empath, who is experiencing puberty. Smith will voice renowned surgeon Dr. Azel, who has six well-manicured feet.