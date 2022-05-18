Trending
'The Hills' reboot returning to MTV with new cast

By Connor Grott

May 18 (UPI) -- MTV is set to bring back one of its most popular reality series, The Hills. The Paramount network is giving the green light to a planned reboot of the hit franchise.

Deadline and Entertainment Tonight reported Wednesday that the show, with the working title of The Hills: Next Gen, will feature a brand-new cast that is expected to be more diverse than the original.

The series will follow a close group of young men and women who are coming into adulthood in the fast-paced world of Los Angeles. The friends and aspiring entrepreneurs will navigate realities of race, identity, addiction, class, family drama and romance in the hills of Malibu.

Created by Adam DiVello and executive produced by Liz Gateley and Sean Travis, the original The Hills series -- which starred Kristin Cavallari, Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and Brody Jenner, among others -- was a spinoff of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.

The original series ran for six seasons, from 2006-10, on MTV and focused on the personal and professional lives of multiple young men and women residing in L.A.

MTV revived the series in 2018, with the original cast returning for the new incarnation, The Hills: New Beginnings. It premiered in 2019 and ran for just two seasons.

This is the latest reboot for MTV after the channel previously brought back new iterations of MTV Cribs, Jersey Shore and The Real Life, among others.

