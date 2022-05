1/5

Robert Downey Jr. will host and produce "Downey's Dream Cars" for discovery+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Discovery+ announced the Robert Downey Jr. series under the working title Downey's Dream Cars on Wednesday. It will be the second collaboration between Downey and the streaming service. Downey's Dream Cars will show Downey restore six of the classic cars he owns to make them eco-friendly. While Downey and a team of experts work on his cars, Downey will also speak to experts about the future of transportation. Advertisement

"My goal is to showcase that it's possible to keep the integrity of classic cars while leveraging new tech and innovation to make them more eco-friendly," Downey said in a statement.

Prior to Downey's Dream Cars, Downey produced The Bond for discovery+. The Bond is a four part nature series about people who have formed unique bonds with animals.

Downey and his wife, producer Susan Downey, produce both shows through their company, Team Downey, which they founded together.

Downey's Dream Cars is expected to premiere this year on discovery+.